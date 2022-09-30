Anthony Albert Carrillo, 38, was born on August 24, 1984, and passed away on September 24, 2022.
Visitation will be held in the chapel of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors on Mon., Oct. 3, 2022, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm with a rosary being prayed @ 6:30pm.
Funeral mass will be held on Tues., Oct. 4, 2022, at 10:30am @ St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 407 3rd St., Beasley, TX. 77448.
Interment will follow in Santa Teresa & Morales Cemetery, 912 Buschong St., Houston, Texas, 77039.
Anthony is preceded in death by his father, Albert Carrillo Sr.; his mother, Elva Ann Carrillo.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his brother, Albert Carrillo Jr., and wife Antoinette; his sisters, Rosemary Carrizales and husband Leonard, Angela Hernandez and husband Louis, Priscilla Ann Carrillo, Jennifer Acosta and husband Martin; his loving stepfather, Francisco Rebeles; along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and other loved ones.
Pallbearers, Albert Carrillo Jr., Allen Lee Carrillo, Gregory Allen Banda Jr., Joshua Aaron Cruz, Ryan Anthony Aguilar, Angela Rebeles Hernandez, and Priscilla Ann Carrillo.
Anthony was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. Everyone who knew him knew how kind and genuine he was. His love for his family was an example of his golden heart. Anthony enjoyed fishing, music and spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was a jokester and mischievous, always smiling, and willing to give a helping hand. Anthony was taken too early, and he will be greatly missed.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.