It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our sweet mom, Anna Davis, better known to many as Sapphire. She departed this life on Jan 7, 2023, one week shy of her 97th birthday.
Her wonderful journey in life began in Falfurrias, Texas, where she and her sister Mary spent most of their early years. She went on to attend Auburn University, when the war abruptly interrupted her studies. She then began volunteering to support the war effort.
She met and married the love of her life, Fred “Tombstone” Davis, in Gonzales, Tx in July of ‘47. After many moves, they settled in Richmond, Tx to begin their lives and careers. Anna was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and loving friend to so many.
She leaves behind her four children who will miss her dearly. Dianna Davis Berg, husband Ken, TomiGay Dawson, husband Bob, Fred “Chip” Davis, wife Sue, and Jill Davis.
The very loved grandchildren include Jennifer Robertson Moore, husband Roy, Bonnie Robertson, Joseph Robertson, Amy Berg Delgado, husband Manuel, Lisa Berg Kinzel, husband Michael, Robert Dawson, his wife Cindi, Reid Dawson, Chad Davis, wife KDee, Lindsey Sweatt, husband Rick, Ryan Brophy, Harrison Duban, wife Olivia, William Duban, wife Cooper, and Rachel Duban.
The beloved great-grandchildren include William, Davis, and Emma Grace Robertson. Clayton and Stuart Kinzel, Kate and Allison Delgado, Molly and Walker Moore, Jack and Anna Kate Dawson, Drew and Lily Dawson, Harper and Emerson Sweatt, and Rose Davis.
Our mom was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Fred “Tombstone” Davis, her mother and step father, Sharlette and Col. George V Holmes, her sister and brother-in-law, The Rev. Bill and Mary Arnold, and nephews, John and Mark Arnold.
Anna requested that in lieu of flowers, donations could be made to St. John’s Methodist Church 400 Jackson St. in Richmond, Tx. She was a member there for more years than we can count. Anna was blessed with many lifelong friends that have passed and current ones who we know will miss her greatly. We are profoundly grateful for all of the support and love shown to us during this difficult time as we mourn the loss of our beloved Mom and Tmom.
