June 6, 1936 — December 24, 2021
Anna Mae (Ann) Covell Council, 85, of Richmond, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 24, 2021. Ann was born in Sugarland, Texas, to Milton and Falba Covell and raised in Richmond, Texas, where she attended Lamar High School and enjoyed playing volleyball, receiving all district honors, and graduating in 1954. Ann went on to attended Sam Houston State University, graduating in 1958 with a degree in Physical Education.
It was at Sam Houston State University where she met the love of her life Jeff Council and the two were married in August of 1959 while Jeff was still in school. Upon Jeff’s graduation the happy couple moved to Killeen, Texas, where Jeff was stationed at Fort Hood. After their time in Killeen, they moved back to Ann’s hometown of Richmond where she would go on to teach Physical Education at the very high school she attended. After teaching, Ann went on to become a successful businesswoman in real estate.
Ann was a very caring and loving person to her family and to her community. As a mother she spent evenings in the stands watching baseball games and snapping fresh green beans as well as bearing the cold in the stands at football games while cheering on her two sons back at Lamar High School. She also enjoyed watching her grandchildren excel in all of their activities and loved to cook for them all.
While engaged in many community organizations, Ann loved to entertain, socialize and above all help others. Ann was a member of the Society of Saint Margarite Mary, Richmond Garden Club, Rosenberg Women’s Club, The American Heart Assoc. Board West Fort Bend, Fort Bend Regional Council on Alcohol & Drug Abuse, and the first woman to serve on the Rosenberg-Richmond Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Ann was also a proud and dedicated Aggie Mom & Aggie Grand Mom. She was passionate about attending Aggie football games and enjoyed tailgating with friends and family. Ann’s favorite place to entertain was the family bay house in Jamaica Beach on Galveston Island where frequent bar-b-ques, crawfish boils and fish frys were held. She enjoyed cooking for friends and family and loved the sound of horseshoe ringers and people chatting over her delightful home cooked meals.
Ann was a loving and supportive wife to her husband Jeff for over 62 years of marriage. From a young Army officer’s wife to a young businessman’s wife, Ann was always by his side, even helping Jeff get his own business off the ground and established in her hometown. When Jeff later ran for public office, it was said that Ann got more votes for him than anyone else. Ann also loved to dance with Jeff, and many considered them the best couple on the floor.
She is preceded in death by her parents Milton and Falba Covell; her father and mother-in-law Paul and Margarite Council; her sister Falba Lynn Covell Forsberg and brother-in-law Paul Myron Forsberg; her brother Orin Nelson Covell, and nephew Rhett Robert Orin Covell.
Ann is survived by her loving husband Paul Jeffries (Jeff) Council; sons Michael Paul Council and Kevin Orin Council; grandsons Pearce Arnim Council, and Sean Michael Council; and granddaughter Karsen Richelle Council; sister-in-law Rebecca Ann Covell; niece Keely Ann Hertel and husband Stephen; nephew Dave Nelson Forsberg and wife Jessica; niece Lara Leigh Covell Tucker and husband Billy; and many great nieces and nephews.
Thank you to the pallbearers which include Pearce Council, Sean Council, Dave Forsberg, Stephen Hertel, Billy Tucker, William Young, Greg York, and Chad Hicks.
Thank you to all of the nurses, therapists, aids, and staff at the S.P.J.S.T Senior Living and Rehab Center in Needville for all of their excellent care. Also thank you to nurses, aids, consultants, and staff at the Star of Texas Hospice for their loving care for Ms. Ann, MiMi.
Visitation for Ann will be 5 — 7:00 PM Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471, with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM. The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Friday, January 14, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 507 S. 4th Street, Richmond, TX 77469, with burial following at Morton Cemetery, 401 N. Second Street, Richmond, TX 77469.
In lieu of usual remembrances memorial donations may be made in Ann’s memory to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 507 S 4th Street, Richmond, TX 77469, or to the charity of one’s choice.
Condolence messages may be written for the Council family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
