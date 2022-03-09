Anita Mercy Martinez, 72, of Rosenberg was born on April 5, 1949 and gained her heavenly wings on January 19, 2022 to be with her Lord and Savior. She was loved and is missed by many.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Rosie C. Flores and father, Sylvester Partida.
Anita is survived by her loving partner of 27 years, Rueben Bijarro; daughters, Jodie Rotruck and husband Greg, Jackie L. Fitch and husband Ranny; son, Edward Rodriguez and fiancé Marissa Gonzalez; grandsons, John Edward Borrego, James Borrego, Jacob Noriega, great-grandson, Joel “JB” Borrego-Rendon; brothers, Joe Martinez and wife Armindina, Roy Flores and wife Veronica, Roger Flores, Raymond Flores and wife Anna; sisters, Josie Ohnheiser and husband Marvin; maternal aunts, Angie Lopez and Gloria Leal; maternal uncle, Joe Covarrubio; paternal aunts, Damas Garcia and Ramona Hernandez. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 19th, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at the River of Life Church, 301 Wallace Street, East Bernard, Texas 77435. Graveside service follows at San Francisco Cemetery in East Bernard, Texas.
