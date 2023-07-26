We almost missed the poster. The grandchildren and I were leaving a local roller skating rink and the poster was on the exit door – Anime Costume Party.
When they saw the announcement, they were thrilled because they love watching anime shows. Their mom said they could go and costumes were found. Five cousins were dressed in character from their favorite shows.
We had Hitoshi Shinso from My Hero Academia and Yashiro Nene from Toilet Bound. Don’t ask me to pronounce these names. I just went along for the ride.
The 8-year-old went as Spiderman, and he was true to his costume – jumping around and pretending to shoot webs.
Our 11-year-old granddaughter went as Strawberry Shortcake and our grandson, who’s not a fan of dressing up, wore an anime t-shirt.
On our way to the roller skating rink with a car filled with excited, dressed-up youngsters, I worried – what if nobody else showed up? What if they were the only ones in costume?
When we pulled up, the lot was full, and I spotted two cars covered with anime stickers. Then we saw a teenage girl get out of the car in a costume from head to toe.
I knew we’d be okay at that point.
The rink was filled with teens and pre-teens dressed in a variety of anime costumes. There were tables with anime merchandise for sale from earrings to posters to water bottles.
The place was loud with Japanese music booming from the speakers. Black lights illuminated the rink, and costumes were glowing.
I knew the evening was going to be a hit when two girls in anime outfits shyly came up to my eldest granddaughter. Her costume was magnificent, and these girls said her character was their favorite. Then they asked for her autograph.
Success!
Our little Spiderman fell and said three kids stopped and helped him up. Even though we didn’t know who any of the characters were, they acted like the heroes they saw on the screen.
One boy had a cardboard sword at least four feet long. Another teen had giant red-feathered wings while another was wearing a light-up unicorn horn.
Most of all, there were smiles and laughter all around. These teens and youngsters were in a safe environment, pretending to be their favorite characters without any judgment or embarrassment.
Their costumes were colorful and fanciful, and it was obvious they’d all taken a lot of time to ensure they were true to their favorite characters.
I talked with a mom who was there, as bewildered as the rest of the adults were with these kids’ obsession with anime.
But she was glad her daughter wasn’t involved in destructive girl drama. She was skating with a smile on her face.
That’s what we all took away from the party – good clean fun in a safe environment with kids enjoying being kids.
It doesn’t matter that I can’t pronounce the names of any of the characters they were dressed up as or I haven’t a clue why a character has to have blue hair. All that mattered was seeing our grandchildren having a blast.
I discovered anime is much more than voice dubbing or showcasing Japanese culture. It’s also educational. The character Grimsley from the Pokemon show has a pretty good message: “It’s more important to master the cards you’re holding than to complain about the ones your opponent was dealt.”
For this outing, I’d say we were dealt a full hand.
Denise’s email is dhadams1955@yahoo.com.
