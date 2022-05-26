Angeline Victoria Piosecki, 93, of Rosenberg, Texas, passed away on May 24, 2022 in Lake Jackson. She was born on August 24, 1928 in Chappell Hill, Texas to Samuel and Victoria (Krocek) Piosecki. She was a long-time faithful member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rosenberg.
Angeline is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Benjamin, Matthew and Florian Piosecki and Kathrine Marshall.
Survivors include her niece, Barbara Wisdom and husband, Billy; great nephew, Billy Wisdom and wife, Kim and their daughter, Bailey, and great nephew, Richard Wisdom.
A visitation and rosary will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Marian Hall at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rosenberg. Burial to follow at West Gethsemane Gardens in Rosenberg.
