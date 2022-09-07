Andrew “Cooper” Nelson Littleton, Sr. was the tenth child born to the late James Littleton, Sr. & Dorothy Nelson Littleton. He was born on December 18, 1961, in Vaughan, MS.
Andrew attended school in the Yazoo County Public School system. He was a true tradesman. During his time with us, he was a farmer, cross country truck driver, an entrepreneur, and a certified welder. Welding afforded him many management opportunities in Houston area. For the past 15 years, he was a certified Master welder.
Andrew married Sallie Canto Littleton of Houston, Texas on December 17, 1993. To this union, one son, Matthew Nelson Littleton was born.
“Cooper” was passionate, family-oriented, a people person, and a dedicated individual to his community. He brought warmth and fellowship into any space he entered.
Andrew Nelson Littleton, Sr. departed this earthly life on Saturday, September 3, 2022.
Andrew was preceded in death by his beloved father and mother, James, Sr. & Dorothy Littleton, his oldest brother, James Littleton, Jr., and his youngest sister, Margareatte Littleton.
He leaves to cherish his memories; his wife, Sallie Canto Littleton and son, Matthew Nelson Littleton of Richmond, TX; his daughter Christie Hatten of Brandon, MS, and his son, Andrew Nelson Littleton, Jr. of Longview, TX; and two grandchildren; Ariel Hatten and Aaron Hatten, both of Brandon, MS.
Andrew also leaves to cherish five sisters, five brothers, two brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and friends.
An evening visitation will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
His life will be celebrated on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Prior to service, visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m.
All services will be held in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary, 5000 Almeda Road, Houston, Texas 77004. (713) 942-7673, www.mabriemortuary.com
