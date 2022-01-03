Andrea A. Cruz, 90, of Rosenberg, TX, peacefully went to be with our Lord, on December 28, 2021, at her home surrounded by loving family. She was born in Sugar Land, TX on November 30, 1931, to Geronimo & Esiquia Alvarez.
Andrea was a faithful Catholic and Godly woman who was a long time member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church in Richmond, TX. She worked for Texas Instruments for 24 years before retiring. She was known throughout the community for her kind hearted, generous, loving ways and was a friend to all. She loved celebrating birthdays and holidays, hosting family gatherings, and caring and cooking for her family most of all. She will be dearly missed and remain in our hearts forever.
Andrea is preceded in death by her husband Valeriano Cruz, grandson Jeremy Cruz, and brother Steve Alvarez.
Survivors include her children, Valde Cruz, Gloria Torres (James), Dolores Villarreal (Lauro), and Diana Cruz; Grandson Steven Villarreal; Granddaughters Yvonne Serrano, Andrea Longoria (Frank), Rebecca Martinez (Jason), Debra Rosales (Raul), Lisa Reyes (Eric), Jamie DeLeon (Henry), Jennifer Rodriguez (Russell), Valerie Garza (Jesus), and Melanie Cruz; 15 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She also leaves behind two siblings, extended family, and numerous friends.
Pallbearers will be Grandson Steven Villarreal, Great-grandsons Joshua and Felix Serrano, Jason and Michael Martinez, and Luke Rodriguez. Honorary pallbearers are Jeremy Nieto and Frankie Longoria.
Visitation and Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2021 at St. John Fisher Catholic Church. Visitation is from 10-11:00am. Mass will be held at 11:00am. Burial to follow at Davis Greenlawn Cemetery in Rosenberg, TX.
The family requests that everyone in attendance please wear a mask. Thank you for understanding.
