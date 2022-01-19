Amelia Jo Beard, born October 16, 1951, entered the arms of Jesus on December 24, 2021. Her funeral was held at the Salem Road Lutheran Church at 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Afterward, a reception in her honor was held at the K & M Grocery, hosted by Hot Shot and Glenda Neutzler and the Ladies Golf Association-Brenham County Club. Private burial was earlier in the day at the Prairie Lea Cemetery in Brenham, Texas.
Amelia was the oldest of five children born to Sidney B, Jr and Esther I. Beard, Jr. Her Father and special friend Zonnie Rosenbaum predecease her. She is survived by her mother, sisters, Bonnie Beard and Rebecca Beard Junker (Jim Keller), brothers, Sidney B. Beard, III (Sandy Beard) and Tommy A. Beard; three nephews and two nieces; and nine grandnieces and nephews.
Amelia was raised on a farm and ranch near Damon, Tx, and graduated from Needville High School in 1970. She graduated from Sam Houston State in 1974 with a business degree. Later, she took additional accounting courses at Texas A&M University.
Amelia was a sixth generation Texan. She was a descendant of William Pentecost, one of Stephen F Austin’s Old Three Hundred Settlers. Her great-great grandfather fought at the Battle of San Jacinto. The Beard Ranch was established in 1832 in Fort Bend County. It is a Texas Sesquicentennial Ranch, having been in production for 180 years. A second ranch which is her parent’s homestead is a Centennial ranch having been in production for 100 years by descendants of Andrew Jackson Beard.
After college, Amelia settled in Brenham, Tx, just as her great grandfather, Henry Dippel, had when he came to Brenham with his mother’s family after the Civil War. Amelia has other relatives buried in the Prairie Lea Cemetery.
Amelia took her agricultural heritage to her profession. She worked for the State of Texas and then for Port City Stockyards of Sealy and Brenham for 35 years. She was the Controller, including Port City’s sales operations at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Though no one in the family had ever played golf, Amelia learned and loved to play golf at the Brenham Country Club. She made many friends there and competed in Texas with the Brenham’s ladies’ team. She won many medals and vases over the years.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Amelia’s name to: Brenham County Club “BLGA” (Brenham Ladies Golf Association).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.