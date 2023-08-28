Amalia V. Cadena, 88, of Needville, Texas, passed away at her home on August 25, 2023. She was born on January 6, 1935 in Three Rivers, Texas to Pascual and Rosa Cadena.
Often referred to as “Grandma Molly”, Amalia enjoyed gardening, traveling, cooking, and taking care of her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Pascual and Rosa Cadena; brothers, Carlos Cadena and Dario Cadena, sisters, Bertha Paz and Catherina Chan; and son-in-law, Sacarius Reyes.
Amalia is survived by her children, Maria Reyes, Jose G. Martinez, Noel F. Martinez and Veronica Ryza (David); siblings, Pascual Cadena Jr., Juan Cadena (Hilda), and Nita Leah Sonnenschein; grandchildren, Desiree Turner (Drew), Zacarius Reyes, Pascual Reyes, Michelle Ryza (Frank)and Matt Ryza (Courtney); great-grandchildren, Guinevere Ryza, Riley Ryza, Francesca Garcia and Thomas Garcia; along with extended family and a host of friends.
A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. There will be a rosary at 7:00 p.m.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, September 1, 2023 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Needville, Texas with Fr. Marty Pham officiating. Interment will follow at San Fransisco Cemetery in Needville.
Serving as pallbearers will be Carlos Cadena, Andy Cadena, Mario Cadena, Michael Chan, Anthony Kahl, and John Otto.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
