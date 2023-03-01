Alois Charles Cernoch, 88, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away peacefully on February 26, 2023 in Needville. He was born on October 29, 1934 in Ammannsville, Texas to Edward Vince and Mary Frances (Janda) Cernoch. He retired from WKM after 40 + years of service. He was a faithful member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rosenberg. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Navy. Alois held memberships with American Legion Post #271 and was also a KJT Member. His hobbies included going to Polka Dances and spending time with his family. Alois enjoyed taking trips to his weekend retreat in New Ulm to hunt, fish and spend time with his family. Alois will truly be missed by all who loved him.
In addition to his parents, Alois is preceded in death by his wife, Dianne Meuth Cernoch, daughter, Rhonda Cernoch; brothers Joseph & Frankie Cernoch and brothers-in-law, Wilbert Dittrich and Mack Mercer. Alois was also joined in Heaven by his son, Byron, who passed away only 13 days ago.
Survivors include his daughter-in-law, Sandra Cernoch; grandchildren, Sheila Shifferly and husband, Ian; Dewayne Cernoch and wife, Kandra, and Brandon Cernoch; great grandchildren, Nicole & Amber Cernoch, Conner & Colten Shifferly, Tanner Cernoch, Trent Cook and Dylan Brdecka.
Alois is also survived by siblings, Irene Dittrich, Mary Demel and husband, Elroy and Edward Cernoch and wife, Sandra; sister-in-law, Carolyn Cernoch; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A visitation is scheduled from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 5, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. A rosary will be recited at 3:00 p.m.
The funeral mass is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 6, 2023 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rosenberg. Burial with military honors to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Pallbearers will include: Dewayne Cernoch, Brandon Cernoch, Conner Shifferly, Ian Shifferly, Michael Cernoch and Phillip Cernoch.
Honorary Pallbearers will include: Colten Shifferly, Tanner Cernoch, Trent Cook, Patrick Dittrich, Donnie Demel and Christopher Cernoch.
For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
The family of Alois Cernoch would like to give a special “Thanks” to the Staff of SPJST Rest Home in Needville and to Vantage Hospice for their dedicated care in Alois’ final days.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
