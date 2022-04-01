Alois Carl Muehr, 90, of Richmond, Texas went to be with his Lord on March 29, 2022 at his home. He was born on January 26, 1932 in Sugar Land, Texas to Louis and Olga Heinrich Muehr. Alois honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force as an airplane mechanic. He was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 7445. Alois retired from Nalco Chemical with over 35 years of dedicated service. His hobbies included tending to his yard, sharing stories of his military service in Germany, and spending time with family. He will truly be missed.
In addition to his parents, Alois is preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Muehr; second wife, Anna Muehr; and siblings, Wilbur Muehr and Vivian Brewer.
Survivors include his children, Connie Barker and her husband, Ronnie; Mark Muehr and Paul Muehr; grandchildren, Christopher Barker and his wife, Alyssa; John Barker and his wife, Christina, and Victoria Muehr; great grandson, Nickolas Barker; stepchildren, Arthur Mikeska and his wife, Rose, Ronnie Mikeska, and Connie Peachey and her husband, Michael; along with extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 4, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond. Burial with military honors will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
For those wishing, please consider making a donation to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 507 S. 4th Street in Richmond, Texas.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
