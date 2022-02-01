Alma Lee Slavinski, 97, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022 in Richmond. She was born June 2, 1924 in Needville to Theodore and Freida Engelhardt. Alma was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Survivors include 3 sons, Daniel Slavinski and wife Sharon, Bobby Slavinski and wife Karen, David Slavinski, daughter, Patricia Ann Mires and husband Aubrey, sister-in-law, Bertha Engelhardt, 9 grandchildren; Christopher Aubrey Mires, Catherine Nahoma Mires, Chelsea Froberg, Caitlin Slavinski. Olivia Slavinski, Brenda Lopez, Donna Almendarez, Kevin Slavinski, Megan Slavinski, 15 great grandchildren, Weston Aubrey Mires, Wyatt Owen Mires, Cooper Jackson Mires, Kennedy McKenzie Mires, Andrew David Crabtree, Brooke Nahoma Crabtree, Trevor Cruse, Maci Willeby, Shane Castillo, Danielle Castillo, Taylor Slavinski, Spencer Slavinski, Presley Froberg, Max Froberg, Sadie Slavinski along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 P.M. Thursday prior to the service.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.