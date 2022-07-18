Allen Ray Mensik, 70, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Tomball. He was born September 4, 1951, in Houston, to Marvin Michael Mensik and Alma Lee Barcak Mensik. Allen was of the Catholic faith and worked as a mail carrier for 35 years until his retirement in 2008. When Allen was not working he was hunting and fishing which was his passion. Allen was a lifelong resident of Rosenberg.
He started his working life at Mensik’s Grocery store, he was also a fireman, policeman, farmer and even ran a shrimp boat. He recently worked part time at Academy.
Survivors include 4 sons, Raymond Mensik and wife RaNell, twins, Jonathan Allen Mensik and Jeremy Ray Mensik, Timothy Allen Earnhardt Mensik, 2 brothers, Marvin Lee Mensik and wife Rose, Gregory James Mensik and wife Jeannette, 3 grandchildren, Paul Allen Mensik, Ayla Mensik, Ginevra “Ginny” Mensik and one greatgrandchild, Connor Mensik
Visitation will be Thursday evening, July 21, 2022 from 4-7 P.M. with a Rosary at 6:00 P.M.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
