Allan John Abel, 93, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2023, after a short four-month stay at Oak Haven Assisted Living in Industry, Texas.
He was born on January 14, 1930, to Alfred Abel Sr. & Isabella Bolten Abel.
At the age of 24, he was drafted into the Army for the Korean War. With the exception of the two years, he spent serving in the Army, Allan lived his entire life on the Abel Farm which has been in the family for 150 years. He started his farming adventures at the age of 13 with a five-acre watermelon crop. At age 16 he quit school to become a full-time farmer. Eventually, he got into the cattle business when he started a feedlot operation. Eighteen years ago, Allan added his hay business to his list of business endeavors. On any given Tuesday Allan could be found at the Industry Livestock Auction.
Allan was hard-working and independent up until age 92 as he worked his cattle, land, and hay business with the help of Sue Horn. Allan was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church of Bellville. He met Dorothy, his perfect helpmate and wife, of 37 years at a singles dance in Needville. Most weekends they could be found on the dance floor and sometimes even with a grandchild in tow. He and Dorothy were members of the Needville, Sealy, and Wallace Dance Clubs. If there were three dances in a weekend in the area, they would be at all three. After Dorothy’s stroke, their dancing days came to an end. Allan continued to show his devotion to Dorothy by caring for her and eventually driving 1-2 times a week to spend the day with her in the Needville nursing home. He continued his love for polka dancing by watching Molly B’s Polka Party on Saturday evenings in the comfort of his home.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Schultz Abel; step-children Gary Meyer of Guy, Suzanne (Rob) Mullins of Boling, Glenn Meyer of Wallis, Renee (Scott) McCrea of Argyle; grandchildren Justin (Katie) Meyer, Nicole Mullins (Corey), Michael Mullins (Heather), Ashley (Brittani) Conti, Cody Meyer, Grant McCrea, Avery McCrea, Morgan Meyer and Riley McCrea; 8 great-grandchildren; niece, Carole Baezner and numerous great and great great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Alfred Sr. & Isabella Abel, twin brother Alfred Jr., sisters Mercedes Graeber and Wilma Abel, and brother-in-law Lonnie Graeber.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Sue Horn, the many caregivers from Life Changes, Oak Haven Assisted Living, and Brazos Valley Hospice, as well as, Bruce Grebe of St. John Lutheran Church who made regular visits to Allan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church of Bellville.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Knesek Family Funeral Chapel, Bellville, Tx.
(979) 865-3121 www.knesekfuneralhome.com
The viewing will be Friday, May 12 at Knesek Funeral Home in Bellville, Texas from 5-7 pm. The funeral service will be held Saturday, May 13 at St. John Lutheran Church in Bellville, Texas at 10:30 am.
