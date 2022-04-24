After a whisper from our Lord and Savior, and His extended hand, our beloved Alicia Narvaez Trevino of Richmond made her journey from this world to her true home in Heaven on Thursday April 21, 2022.
Alicia was born on February 20, 1934 in Laredo, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Juan Francisco Trevino. Alicia is survived by her children, Graciela Trevino, spouse Jenny. Aaron Trevino, spouse Mary. Hernan Trevino, spouse Michelle. Jack Trevino, spouse Lolly. Ivan Trevino. Abraham Trevino, spouse Diana. Maria Trevino, spouse Robert. Israel Trevino, spouse Ceci, and her sister, Mrs. Lamar Gonzales. Alicia also leaves behind her grandchildren, Chloe, Jake, Jaqi, Landon, Braden, Chad, Christy, Lizzy, Anastasia, Julia, Leah, Isaac, Andres, Mateo, Camila, and beloved great grandchildren, also numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday April 26, 2022 at St. John Fisher Catholic Church – 410 Clay Street, Richmond, Texas beginning at 5:00 pm with a rosary/vigil at 6:30 lead by Deacon Eric Suarez.
