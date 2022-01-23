Alberto Martinez, 51, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Austin, he was born October 24, 1970 in Richmond to Enrique and Maria Martinez. Alberto worked in the restaurant and bartending business for many years.
Survivors include his brother, James Martinez, sister Erin Hall and husband Russell along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will be receiving friends Wednesday evening, January 26, 2022 from 6-8 P.M. in the Stateroom at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
