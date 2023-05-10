Albert Uriah Davis III, 76, of Rosenberg, Texas, passed away peacefully in his home on May 8, 2023. Al was a devoted husband, father, and PopPop. He had a reverent passion for music, singing lead in multiple gospel quartets. Both “The Southeraires” and “The Songmen” shared their talents at church gatherings and other events all over southeast Texas for nearly 30 years.
Al married his high-school sweetheart Cheryl, and shortly after completing his service in the Air Force, moved his young family west to build a life in Texas. He enjoyed a wide variety of sporting activities including baseball, softball, rodeo, and golf. He embraced his lifelong cowboy spirit through partial ownership in Bloodline Bucking Stock for many years as well. Later in life, Al’s most precious moments were spent with his wife Cheryl, serving as number one fans for their grandchildren in all of their activities.
Albert was preceded in death by his father Albert U. Davis Jr., his mother Virginia Joseph Davis, and his brother Joseph Davis. He leaves behind his wife of 55 years Cheryl Ann Shockley Davis, his eldest son Chad Davis along with wife Barbara, their children Chance and his wife Gracie, Kelsey, and Cooper, his second son Scott Davis along with wife Dylan and daughter Drew, and daughter Mandy Bryan along with her husband Scott and their children Ethan and Katie. Al’s greatest legacy was his family, and he was incredibly proud of his grandchildren and their accomplishments.
The family invites you to participate in a celebration of Al’s life on Friday May 12, 2023 at 11am at First Methodist Church Rosenberg (1127 3rd Street Rosenberg, TX 77471). In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a memorial to First Methodist Church Rosenberg.
The family invites you to participate in a celebration of Al’s life on Friday May 12, 2023 at 11am at First Methodist Church Rosenberg (1127 3rd Street Rosenberg, TX 77471). In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a memorial to First Methodist Church Rosenberg.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.