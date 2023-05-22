Alan Lee Briscoe

(October 31, 1945 – May 18, 2023)
Lee was born in Tupelo, Mississippi on Halloween and grew up in Rosenberg, Texas.
After graduating from Lamar Consolidated High School in 1964, he attended Texas A&M where he majored in aerospace and industrial engineering.
He was a member of the Corps, several honor societies, and participated in the Cooperative Education Program, working every other semester at NASA from 1965 until 1969 when he graduated and went to work full time at the NASA Johnson Space Center (JSC).
Lee continued his education at night, attending the South Texas College of Law, graduating with a Doctorate of Jurisprudence Degree.
He passed the Texas Bar Exam and was licensed to practice law in 1977.
Lee spent his entire career at NASA and was a part of many history making missions.
He worked in various flight control positions in Mission Operations during the Gemini, Apollo, Skylab, Space Shuttle, and International Space Station Programs. Lee became a Flight Director in 1983 and was quickly promoted to the ascent/entry Flight Director.
While in this role, he received the NASA Exceptional Service Medal for his effort as the chairman of the Ascent Flight Techniques Panel in returning the shuttle to flight status in the post-Challenger era.
Lee was named the Deputy Manager of Space Shuttle Operations in 1991, working for NASA Headquarters in Washington DC and at the JSC in Houston.
Next, he became the Chief of the Flight Director Office in 1992 and in 1998, was named the Mission Operations Chief Engineer.
Lee assumed the role of Deputy Director of JSC Mission Operations in 2002 and was responsible for all aspects of Shuttle and International Space Station operations.
During this time, he also served as the Acting Director of Safety, Reliability, and Quality Assurance, and was responsible for all safety activity at the Johnson Space Center and the Shuttle and Space Station Programs.
Lee’s final role at NASA, in 2004, was as the Acting Director of all JSC Mission Operations.
Over the years, Lee received two Senior Executive Service Presidential Rank Awards as a Meritorious Executive, recognizing his efforts in supporting human space flight and operations.
Lee retired in 2005 after 40 years of dedicated service and was the recipient of the NASA Distinguished Service Medal. After retirement, he continued to work as a consultant in aerospace operations and to lecture throughout the country on topics related to risk management, safety, and the space program.
Lee was a pilot and sportsman, who enjoyed hunting and fly fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids as well as traveling the world on cruise ships and dancing the two-step and waltz with wife, Barbara.
Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lee Johnson; his father and mother, Andrew Clyde Briscoe, Jr. and Hazel Hilda Fuller Briscoe; his sister Amelia Moody (Mimi) McElreath and her husband, Wayne.
His survivors include his wife, Barbara Ernest Briscoe of Rosenberg; his two daughters, Amy Lynn Briscoe-Eagle and husband, John, of Austin and Lori Lee Briscoe-Trinta and husband, Jose, of League City; his grandchildren: Cameron Lin (Cami) Eagle of Austin and Jacen Lee and Jordan Rey Trinta of League City; his sister, Betty Lynn Briscoe of Colorado Springs, CO; his brother Andrew Clyde (Andy) Briscoe, III and wife, Karen, of McLean, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews including: Lisa Lynn Schlitzkus and husband, Rob Boler, of Colorado Springs, CO, Justin Dyer Schlitzkus and wife, Vanessa of Richmond, Andrew Clyde (Drew) Briscoe, IV and wife, Keeley, of Great Falls, VA, Cathleen Linneman (Callie) Briscoe of Edgewater, MD, Christine Leigh (Chrissy) McElreath of Altus, OK, Catherine Jan (C.J.) Reynard and husband, James, of Alvin, Cody Wayne McElreath of Altus, OK; Barbara’s sons, Steven Preuss and wife, Jessica, of Conroe and Chad Preuss and wife, Fawn, of College Station and their children Landon, Aiden, Carigan, and Cade of Conroe, and Hannah and William of College Station.
A Funeral Service is scheduled for 11 am on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Grace Community Bible Church, 5121 FM 359 in Richmond, TX 77406. Visitation will be prior to the service at 10am and a reception will follow after the service. Pallbearers will be: Dyer Schlitzkus, Drew Briscoe, Steven Preuss, Chad Preuss, Landon Preuss, and Aiden Preuss.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to Houston Ronald McDonald House at https://rmhhouston.org/donate/ OR to a new aggie engineering scholarship being established in Lee’s name via The Texas A&M Foundation, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, Texas 77840. Please designate gifts “In Memory of Lee Briscoe ‘68” in the memo line of the check.
To donate online, please go to: http://give.am/LeeBriscoe68Memorial and at the bottom of the page, select “this gift is in honor of someone special.” The family also encourages you to donate blood in your area if you are able.
Special thanks to Houston Hospice for their kindness and care.
Condolence messages may be written for the Briscoe family at www.garmanycarden.com
Funeral services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, Inc., 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.