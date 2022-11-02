Aileen Emma Julianna Gaubatz Ferguson was born in Needville, Texas on August 12, 1935. She was the only child of Willie and Emma Gaubatz. Aileen passed away at her home in Austin, Texas, on October 28, 2022, at the age of 87, surrounded by all her girls. We know she is rejoicing in heaven, having rejoined her family already there.
Aileen grew up on a farm just outside Needville, tending to milk cows, chickens, and pigs, and working in the cotton field. She graduated from Needville High School in 1953 and immediately began working at the First State Bank in Needville. She met Donald Ferguson in March 1955 when he was discharged from the Navy and came to Needville to join his family. They married in November of 1955 and made their home in Needville, raising three daughters. She and Donald farmed and raised cattle in Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties until 1998 when they moved to Austin, Texas, with Granny Gaubatz to help care for three of their grandchildren.
Aileen and Donald never missed an event in which their daughters were involved in high school and travelled over much of Texas to watch volleyball games. They also attended countless heifer and pig shows watching their grandchildren show. Later in life, she and Donald were able to travel over most of the United States, with Aileen driving and Donald navigating.
Aileen was a hard working farming/ranching woman, working long days in the fields during harvest season with Donald and the girls. She spent countless hours in the pickup truck with Granny checking cattle every day, many times with three little blonde girls in tow. She loved being around cattle, even with the hard work involved. Her favorite trips were to the gin with loads of cotton and to the auction barn with loads of calves….rewards for the hard work. Aileen was an excellent cook and always had wonderful meals for supper and Sunday dinner. She taught her girls a thing or two about cooking too. Some learned better than others. She also loved being outdoors in the yard and tending to flowers, and she was so frustrated when her health prevented her from doing these things.
Aileen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald in 2018, and her grandson Bryan in 2012. She is survived by her daughters, all of whom she was very proud: Kathy Martin and husband Jerry of Matagorda, Donna Chandler of Austin, Linda Buning of Austin; grandchildren Kim Koether and husband Mick Collins, Matthew Koether, Carrie Giddens and husband Craig, and Kate Buning; and great-grandchildren Liam, Ryan and Evelyn Giddens, and Sawyer Thomas.
After moving to Austin in 1998, she spent much of her time helping care for Carrie, Bryan, and Kate, including many trips to and from school. She loved waiting for them to get off the school bus at her house. She also spent countless days staying in the hospital with Bryan and Carrie providing love, support and care to them. It broke her heart when Bryan passed away in 2012. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren without limit and was so proud of all of them.
Aileen lived her last years next door to Donna and Linda. For the last two years, Rosie Palmer was by her side, providing exceptional care. She loved Rosie very much and Rosie was with her until the very end.
Services for Aileen are being conducted by Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors. Visitation will be at 10 AM on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Immanuel Evangelical Church, 9018 Church Street, Needville, Texas 77461. The Funeral Service will be at 11 AM immediately following Visitation. Burial will be at the Needville Public Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Aileen’s name may be made to the Needville Public Cemetery, P O Box 1331, Needville,
Condolence messages may be written for the Ferguson family at www.garmanycarden.
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.