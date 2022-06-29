A celebration of life for Agnes Lipinski Warncke, 89, of Needville, TX, will be held at 2 P.M. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Immanuel Evangelical Church, 9018 Church Street, Needville, TX 77461. Burial will follow at the Needville Public Cemetery.
Visitation will take place from 12:30 - 2 P.M., July 5, at the church.
Agnes was born February 14, 1933, in Bay City, Texas, to John and Antonette (Kueharski) Lipinski, and she died June 28, 2022, at her home in Needville, TX. She married her husband, Erwin H. Warncke, on December 5, 1953, and shared a wonderful life, many good times and laughs until his passing in 1983. She was then blessed to enjoy the companionship of her faithful friend, Emil Galetka.
Agnes is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Howard Griffith, and grandson, Travis Cole Griffith. She is also preceded by brothers and sisters-in-law: Stanley & Theresa Lipinski, Bennie & Mary Lipinski, Mike, Delores & Clifford Lipinski, and brothers Jim Lipinski and Eddie Lipinski; her sisters and brothers-in-law: Virginia & Ray Padon, Albina & Allen Padon, and Sophia & Charlie Mazac.; In-laws: Herbert Warncke, Walter & Laura Warncke, Dorothy & Gene Myska, and Lavern & Leeland Mueck.
Agnes is lovingly survived by her children: Linda Griffith, Sandra & Richard Oberrender, Dale Warncke, and K.B. & Shawn Warncke. She is also survived by her most precious treasures, her grandchildren: Wade & Jessica Griffith, Kyle & Kelsey Griffith, Chad & Daisy Griffith, Shelley & Jason Fletcher, Brandi & Joe Schwaiger, Lesli & Brent Wuthrich, Keith & Caylee Warncke, Courtney Warncke, Margo Warncke, Kate Warncke, and Walker Warncke; and her wonderful and spunky great-grandchildren: Madelyn, Whitney, Charlie, and Jax Griffith, Avery and Chloe Schwaiger, Addison, Abigail, and Ainsley Fletcher, Brian and Brooke Wuthrich, and Kade, Brighym and Cohyn Warncke. Agnes is also survived by sister-in-law Dorothy Lipinski. She leaves behind her precious pup, Princess, who brought her great joy. She also leaves her imprint upon the numerous children she babysat over the years, who fondly called her Grandma, and to whom she served many good breakfasts.
Agnes loved sewing for her daughters when they were younger, feeding the hummingbirds, tending to her flowers, the Astros (win or lose), polka music, sitting with all of her grandchildren before they went to school, bingo, and most of all, being with her family.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Wade, Kyle and Chad Griffith, Keith and Walker Warncke, Joe Schwaiger, Jason Fletcher, and Brent Wuthrich. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Immanuel Evangelical Church, 9018 Church Street in Needville, TX 77461.
Condolence messages may be written for the family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
