Agnes Jean Drattlo Bothe, age 95 of Seguin, passed away on April 2, 2023. Agnes was born on April 23, 1927 in Katy, Texas to Lydia George (Crisco) and Sam Drattlo.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter William Bothe, son, Warren Bothe, her parents, and her siblings, James Drattlo, Albert Drattlo, Reece Drattlo and Ivan Drattlo.
Survivors include her grandson, Jason Bothe; granddaughter, Melissa Dilocker and husband Kevin; brother, Chester Drattlo; sister, Ann Muncy; special niece, Reesa Willoughby and husband Sam; numerous other nieces and nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Brice Mandaville officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 1314 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
