Adolph Kujawa, 86, of Rosenberg, Texas, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2023, surrounded by family.
Adolph was born to Felix and Martha Borowiak Kujawa, on October 14, 1936, in Richmond, Texas. He served in the Marine Corp from 1954 to 1962 (Semper Fi!) and retired in 1999 from Quanex Corporation. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, league bowling, and playing slots. He was a devoted Houston Astro fan and loved a good joke. He and his wife, Lillian, were members of several local dance clubs.
Adolph is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lillian; children Kimberly Anderson (husband Pat), Adolph C. “A.C.” Kujawa (wife Suzanne), Karen Kubis (husband Toby), and Kelly Wilson (husband Tripp); grandchildren Katherine Van Deusen (husband David), Marshall Anderson, John Michael Kujawa (wife Jennifer), Leslie Goodwin, Allison Ashorn (husband Keith), and Rachel Goodwin; and great grandchildren Abigail Green and Christopher Kujawa.
Adolph was preceded in death by his siblings, Edward, Albina, Frank, Johnnie, Henry, Florian, Helen and Theodore.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m., Friday, January 27, 2023, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1416 George Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471. A Graveside Service will be held privately.
Memorial donations in Adolph’s name may be made to Catholic Relief Services at www.CRS.org.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.