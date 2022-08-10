Adelle Louise (Pesl) Anders

Rosenberg, TX (77471)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 96F. W winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.