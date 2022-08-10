Adelle Louise (Pesl) Anders entered her Eternal Life on August 7, 2022 during a brief hospitalization.Adelle was born on August 25, 1933 in Cistern, Texas to the late Anton K. and Ludmilla(Lillie) (Hlozek) Pesl. She graduated from her beloved Weimar High School (Go Wildcats!) in May 1950 at the age of 16. She later attended Incarnate Word College before marrying the love of her life, John Leonard Anders on June 21, 1952. They spent some of their early years of marriage at Fort Hood while John served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. During this time, Adelle kept busy with her first two children. They later moved to Houston and their family continued to grow with an additional twelve children. In January 1974, they moved to Rosenberg.
As a lifelong devout Roman Catholic, she believed in a Catholic education for her children and they attended Holy Ghost Catholic School, Marian High School,Saint Agnes Academy, and Strake Jesuit in Houston. After moving to Rosenberg, the younger children attended Holy Rosary School.
Adelle played an active role in her church and community both in Houston and later in Rosenberg. She served as a coordinator for the Perpetual Adoration Chapel located at Holy Rosary Church. She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond, and a lifelong member of the KJZT Family Life where she served as an officer for many years. Additionally, she was involved in the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, the Czech Society of Fort Bend County, the Society of Saint Margaret Mary, and the Girl Scouts where she was a leader, and the National Alliance of Czech Catholics.Adelle was devoted to caring for the most vulnerable especially children. Along with her husband, John, she fought tirelessly for the unborn babies in several prolife organizations. Many rosaries were prayed by her and she attended many rallies to overturn the atrocity of abortion. She was also very devoted to the injustice of the American Indian Children. She supported both St. Joseph and St. Labre Indian Schools for many decades.
Adelle was an avid reader, and could be found working on word search puzzles. She enjoyed listening to Czech polka music, John Michael Talbot, and George Strait among the many artists.She was an excellent cook and baker and passed these skills on to many of her children. One of her very special memories was always the Annual Christmas Pageant that her children and later her grandchildren presented each year to their grandparents. She will be greatly missed by anyone who was blessed to have known Adelle.After John died in August 2014, her daughters Mary, Kathleen, Cecilia, Patricia, Emily and son Benedict were a constant source of help to their mother. Many thanks are extended to Janie Campos who quietly cared for Adelle during her last year, and the staff at Homestead Assisted Living in Weimar, Texas where she was able to reconnect with old high school classmates. Optimum Personal Care Home in Sugar Land also welcomed Adelle for a short stay, and everywhere she stayed she was met with kindness and loving care.Adelle is predeceased in death by her beloved husband, Johnnie, her parents, her sister, Theresa Plunkett (Charles), brother, Tony (Joyce Kahlden), daughter in law, Debbie Anders, son in law, Larry Lopez, and grandson, Henry Anders.She is survived by her children, Mary Ondrey, Kathleen Malone, Emily Kucherka(James), Monica Lopez, Theresa Wappel (Joe), Cecilia, Patricia, Stephen, Benedict, Timothy, Robert, Angela, Philip (Rox), and John (Carol) Anders.She is also survived her grandchildren, Will(Ronnie)and Bridget Malone, Christina Ondrey, John Paul Anders, Jacob(Hailey) and Lillie(fiancé, Zach) Kucherka, Moriah(fiancé, Marc) and Vincent Anders, Jason(Diana) and James Lopez(Kristine), Amy(Herman) Hernandez, Andrea Silva(Sixto) , Sarah Garduno(Caesar), Justus Wappel (Diana), Ashley Guerrero(Chris), Nicole Anders(fiancé ,Clayton), and Nathan(Brittney), Elizabeth, Jonathan, and Catherine Anders and numerous great grandchildren, extended family members, and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 5-8pm with the Rosary being prayed at 7pm at Davis Greenlawn Funeral home in Rosenberg. Funeral Mass will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 10am. Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Weimar, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Adelle’s memory to: Pregnancy Resource Medical Center 4411 Ave N Rosenberg, Texas 77471
St Joseph Indian School PO BOX 300 Chamberlain, SD 57325-9919
St Labre Indian School PO BOX 216 Ashland, MT 59003-9989.
