Funeral services for Adam Henry Rychlik, 81, of Richmond, TX are set for 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 24, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 507 S. 4th Street, Richmond, TX 77469, with Father Joseph Ho, Ss. R., officiating. Burial will follow at Needville Public Cemetery in Needville, TX.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 23, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Rychlik, Charles Rychlik, Steven Rychlik, William Bennett, Blaine Gutowsky and Chuck Schulze and honorary pallbearer Hampton Bryan.
Adam was born on January 20, 1941 to Verna Sopchak Rychlik and Charlie Rychlik in Richmond, TX. He died October 16, 2022 in Richmond, TX. Adam was a farmer most of his life. He also loved to hunt. He was a long time member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents Verna and Charlie Rychlik along with his siblings, infant Dorothy Rychlik, Leroy Rychlik, Freddie and wife Dee Dee Rychlik and Jerry Rychlik. Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years Cynthia (Cindy) Oberrender Rychlik; sisters, Marjorie Sulak, Ruby Little and husband Douglas and Virginia Bennett and husband William; in-laws, Helen Altimore, Vivian Schulze and Mabel and husband Melvin Williams and numerous family including nieces and nephews and friends.
Memorial donations may be given in his memory to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond, TX.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.