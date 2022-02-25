Abundio Gustavo Hernandez, 79, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away on 02/24/2022 at his home in Rosenberg. He was born on August 5, 1942 in Mexico City, Mexico to Geronimo and Ascension Hernandez. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Rosenberg. He made his living as a master jeweler. He was an avid reader and enjoyed most recently learning French. This loving husband, father, grandfather and friend will be missed.
In addition to his parents, Gustavo is preceded in death by a sister, Engracia Hernandez de Vargas.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Amparo Hernandez; children, Juan Hernandez, Guadalupe Hernandez, Concepcion Hernandez, Carlos Hernandez, Miguel Hernandez and Guillermo Hernandez (wife April); siblings, Ignacio Hernandez and Yolanda Hernandez de Perez; grandchildren, Luis Westberry, Kelly Hernandez, Meghan Hernandez, Jacob Hernandez, Hannah Hernandez, Isabella Hernandez, Gabriella Hernandez and Allison Hernandez; along with extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
