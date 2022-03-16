A. D. Eversole Jr., 82, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, in Sugar Land. He was born February 26, 1940, in Woodsboro to Aubrey Dean Eversole Sr. and Marie Brumbelow Eversole. He was a barber for 63 years and owned Richmond Barber Shop for 49 years. A.D. loved to hunt with his wife, son, and grandsons. He also liked to set lines in the river and take canoe trips on the San Bernard River when he was younger.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Kay Ferguson Eversole, son, Barry Eversole and wife Michelle, Grandsons, Colt Eversole, Cord Eversole and wife Alexandra, Cullen Eversole, 2 sisters, Glenda Faye McAdams, Kathy Jeanne, Brother, Robby Eversole and wife Sandra and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, family requests making donations in A.D.’s name Fort Bend County Museum Association or to Brazos Bend State Park.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 21, 2022 in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until service time in the Chapel.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
