Eight Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies who are well-respected by their fellow officers and appreciated by the public they serve have been promoted to sergeants, the sheriff’s office announced.
Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan promoted the deputies during a ceremony held recently at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy in Richmond.
The deputies emerged as the top scorers in a civil service test for sergeant positions, Fagan said.
“These deputies have advanced progressively through the ranks and are well respected by their peers and the communities in which they protect and serve,” said Sheriff Fagan.
“I extend my heartiest congratulations to these officers and their families and thank them for their service.”
FBCSO deputies with their new rank as sergeant are as follows:
Sgt. Charles Willeby
Sgt. Charles Willeby attended and graduated from the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy in 2013. He started with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in the jail in 2013. In 2014, Sgt. Willeby left to work with the Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable, working in the Civil and Patrol divisions. He returned to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in 2015 and worked in the Patrol Division until 2019 when he was promoted to detective. He worked Misdemeanors for a few months and moved to Robbery/Homicide where he remains today. Sgt. Willeby has received multiple commendations for his work on murder/robbery investigations, including Officer of the Year. Sgt. Willeby was pinned by his wife, Laura.
Sgt. Raybon William Hastedt IV
Sgt. Raybon William Hastedt IV attended Texas A&M University and was a member of the Aggie Corps of Cadets. While enrolled at the university, Sgt. Hastedt joined the United States Army and completed two deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He began his career in law enforcement after graduating from the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy in 2009 (Class #24).
He was assigned to the Patrol Division where he became a field training officer tasked with the responsibility of developing prospective patrol deputies. Sgt. Hastedt holds a Master Peace Officer certification as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice Administration.
He was pinned by his wife, Christina.
Sgt. Brooks Cash
Sgt. Brooks Cash started with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in 2010 after beginning his law enforcement career two years earlier with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. In 2011, he graduated from the University of Houston Downtown Police Academy. Sgt. Cash has served Fort Bend County for eight years in the Patrol Division and four years in the Fort Bend County Jail as a field training officer, where he trains new correctional officers and deputies beginning their law enforcement career. Sgt. Cash was pinned by his wife, Lydia.
Sgt. Jesus Quiroz
Sgt. Jesus Quiroz began his law enforcement career with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in December 2017. He is a graduate of the Wharton County Junior College Police Academy. Sgt. Quiroz is currently assigned to the Detention Division. He was pinned his fiancée, Rebecca.
Sgt. Colin Godmintz
Sgt. Colin Godmintz started his career as a patrol deputy at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office in 2016. In 2019, he joined the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy and later transferred to the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT). Sgt. Godmintz has been a CIT instructor and has taught both cadets and peace officers at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy. He was involved in the planning of the creation of the academy’s de-escalation class. Sgt. Godmintz has been awarded the NAMI Greater Houston CIT Deputy of the Quarter twice since being assigned to CIT. He additionally holds the certifications of basic instructor and mental health peace officer. He was pinned by his wife, Dixie.
Sgt. Justin Harris
Sgt. Justin Harris has been an employee of the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office for over 18 years. He began his career in 2003 as a civilian jailer and graduated in 2005 from the Wharton County Junior College Police Academy. In 2008, Sgt. Harris transferred to the Inmate Transport Division in Fugitive/Warrants where he worked until 2010. He has spent the last dozen years of his career in the Criminal Investigations Division where he worked in Family Violence for two years, Special Crimes for eight years, Misdemeanors for one year, and Fraud since early 2022. Sgt. Harris was pinned by his wife, Mary Ann.
Sgt. David Rivera
Sgt. David Rivera is a 2002 graduate of Lamar Consolidated High School in Rosenberg, Texas and is a 2006 graduate of the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy (Class #21). He currently holds an Advanced Peace Officer certification from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. Sgt. Rivera holds certifications as a mental health officer, field training officer, and basic instructor. Most recently, Sgt. Rivera served as a contract deputy in the Big Oaks community. He was pinned by his son, David.
Sgt. Joshua Wright
Sgt. Joshua Wright served at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for four and a half years before graduating from the Wharton County Junior College Police Academy in 2011. Sgt. Wright served for three and a half years at the Sweeny Police Department. From there he went on to work at the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office before joining the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in 2016. Sgt. Wright was unavailable for the pinning ceremony.
