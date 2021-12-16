A Christmas gift of life John Norsworthy, the father of fallen Deputy John “JD” Norsworthy, gives blood to recognize and honor his son.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office held its 11th annual blood drive in memory of fallen Deputy John Norsworthy, who received more than 48 units of blood after a tragic car accident while on duty Dec. 27, 2010.

Fort Bend county residents and employees came together in the days following to give more than 660 units of blood in his honor.

The 11th annual blood drive was held at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy- Patton Hall, 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle, Richmond.

Donors received a voucher for a free medium pizza at Marco’s Pizza and a Blood Center item of their choice as a thank you for their donation.