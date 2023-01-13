Witness places Satterfield as scene of crime

Robert Allen Satterfield, in suit and tie, is escorted from the Wharton County Courthouse by sheriff’s deputies Thursday afternoon following court proceedings in his capital murder trial.

 Photo by Joe Southern

An eyewitness who placed murder defendant Robert Allen Satterfield at a burn pit near Burr on June 10, 2018, and Satterfield himself admitting six days later to Texas Rangers that he killed a mother, father and their 4-year-old son, then leading Rangers to the burn pit where human skeletal remains were eventually found, were eye-opening revelations during trial testimony this week.

Tuesday afternoon Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison put Colton Frankum, a Burr area neighbor of Henry Floyd (on whose property the burn pit is located), on the stand. Frankum got everyone’s attention with his testimony of seeing Satterfield and Floyd near the burn pit June 10 while it had a fire in it.

Since the incident had occurred 4½ years ago, he had forgotten about it when Allison interviewed him. But Tuesday, when he was sworn in by 329th District Court Judge Randy Clapp at 9:03 a.m., he looked at Satterfield sitting at the defense table and realized he had seen him before … at the burn pit with Henry Floyd. He immediately notified the district attorney who quickly wrote up a Brady disclosure for the defense.

Brady v. Maryland, a landmark United States Supreme Court case, established that the prosecution must turn over all evidence that might exonerate the defendant (exculpatory evidence) to the defense.

As the final witness to testify Tuesday, he also said on June 10, 2018, he saw a silver car on Henry Floyd’s property matching the description of the 2015 Hyundai Genesis owned by Maya Rivera.

The burned skeletal remains of Ray Shawn “Baby Ray” Hudson Jr., 4; his mother Maya Victoria Rivera, 24; and his father, Ray Shawn Hudson Sr., 28; were discovered June 16, 2018, in the burn pit more than four feet below the surface.

Satterfield is being tried for the murder of Ray Shawn Jr. who would have turned 5 the day after his murder.

