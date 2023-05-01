Veronica Harris was serving as city secretary for the city of Kendleton in June 2019 when she resigned to take care of her ailing husband.
So she was surprised to find out that someone had been swiping her city-issued credit card after she left.
Harris found out by reading about it in the Sunday, April 30, issue of The Fort Bend Herald.
The Herald obtained all the city’s credit card receipts for the past three and a half years and reported its findings in a story titled “They Swipe A Lot.”
The report revealed that the mayor and city secretary have spent tens of thousands of tax dollars dining out, buying groceries and shopping online over the past three years.
Between September 2019 and February 2023 — the only years in which statements were provided to The Herald — Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. and city secretaries Veronica Harris and Christina Flores swiped their city-issued credit cards dozens of times each month, racking up $116,085.39 in purchases.
Only, Harris wasn’t around to swipe her card.
