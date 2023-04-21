Kendleton City Secretary Christina Flores received a 85% pay increase last fall, even though the city council had voted against the salary hike.
Flores’ pay raise was one reason why some members of the council have yet to approve the minutes from meetings in November, December or January.
Council members had discussed pay raises for city workers — the three employees who work for the water department and maintenance department — during a budget hearing in September.
Council members also wanted a pay increase for themselves, saying they had not had an increase in 10 years.
But the council was adamant at the September budget hearing that there would be no pay raise for the mayor, who was earning $1,060 per month, and the city secretary.
So the council was surprised in October to discover both Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. and Flores received pay raises after all.
Humphrey received a 56% pay increase. His salary went up to $1,660.
Flores’s pay jumped from $14 per hour to $26 per hour.
Humphrey is supposed to be reimbursing the city for his over payment. It was never disclosed whether he or Flores had actually returned any of the extra pay they received.
It was also never disclosed who authorized the pay raises.
Then-city accountant Ayanna Merchant said she only input numbers in the city budget provided to her by the mayor or city secretary.
Pay raises for the three city workers and council members were not included in the 2022-23 spending plan.
At a November council meeting, the council reminded the mayor that his and Flores’ pay raises had not been approved.
They also reminded him of that fact at a December council meeting, but the minutes continue to reflect the pay raises in January.
Details of the unauthorized pay increases are trickling out as council members become more demanding and speak up at council meetings.
Because the pay raises are reflected on the city’s 2022-23 budget, the council refused to adopt the budget last fall.
Adoption of the spending plan was tabled in order for the council to discuss the matter in a workshop. That workshop apparently never came to fruition.
The city was required to turn its budget in to the state by the end of October.
The council was supposed to discuss the budget in a workshop in February and March but those workshops have never been held, either.
Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton’s office subpoenaed a copy of the city’s budget in January. Middleton declined to comment on why his office wanted to see a copy of the spending plan.
Middleton’s office indicted Humphrey in December on one count of failing or refusing to turn over public records as required by law. Humphrey’s next court date is set for 9 a.m. May 4.
Besides the unauthorized pay raises and unadopted budget, the minutes also incorrectly reflect that the city of Kendleton is a “mayor strong” city, which treats the mayor as the CEO of the city and gives him the authority to hire and fire city employees, vendors and contractors without council approval, as well as write checks and spend city funds without council approval.
However, some council members say the city is a general law city form of government, which requires the mayor to have approval to hire and fire and spend city funds over $250.
And that has led to another reason some members of the council refuse to adopt the minutes: somehow or other, a city ordinance up for adoption last fall shows the city as a “mayor strong” city.
“We didn’t adopt that,” council member Carolyn Jenkins told Humphrey at the recent city council meeting.
At that meeting, Humphrey asked the council members to hammer out their issues with the minutes at city hall and not during city council meetings where the public can hear all the details.
He said he specifically does not want to read about the council’s disputes in the local newspaper.
