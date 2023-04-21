Darryl Humphrey Sr.
HERALD PHOTO BY SCOTT REESE WILLEY

Kendleton City Secretary Christina Flores received a 85% pay increase last fall, even though the city council had voted against the salary hike.

Flores’ pay raise was one reason why some members of the council have yet to approve the minutes from meetings in November, December or January.

Council members had discussed pay raises for city workers — the three employees who work for the water department and maintenance department — during a budget hearing in September.

Council members also wanted a pay increase for themselves, saying they had not had an increase in 10 years.

They earn $50 per month.

But the council was adamant at the September budget hearing that there would be no pay raise for the mayor, who was earning $1,060 per month, and the city secretary.

So the council was surprised in October to discover both Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. and Flores received pay raises after all.

