Yesterday, four officers from the Houston area were among the 238 law enforcement professionals who graduated from the 286th session of the FBI’s National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. This National Academy class consisted of men and women from 47 American states, 5 military organizations, 6 federal civilian organizations, and 25 nations around the world.
FBI Director Christopher Wray delivered remarks at the graduation ceremony. The officers from the Houston area are listed below:
• Assistant Chief Michael “Chris” Perkins from the College Station Police Department
• Commander Orville Wright III from the Aldine ISD Police Department
• Lieutenant DeWayne Curtis from the Houston Police Department
• Detective Stephen Jimenez from the Wharton Police Department
Experienced FBI instructors, special agents, and professional support teams provide specialized trainings during each National Academy session. Many of these same instructors are internationally renowned for their advanced work in various disciplines of criminology. Moreover, students can earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which has accredited many National Academy courses since 1972.
