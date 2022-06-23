The city of Rosenberg is currently accepting applications for citizens interested in serving on various boards, commissions, committees and task forces within the city. These are volunteer positions essential to the operation of city government who provide valuable insight and direction on various city issues and events. Positions currently open include:
■ Building and Standards Board (five positions)
■ Must include one active building contractor, one licensed master electrician, one licensed master plumber, a licensed mechanical contractor, and one representative from the city at large.
■ Charter Review Committee (undefined number of positions open)
■ Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) Evaluation Committee (four positions)
■ Must include four residents or business owners.
■ Image Committee (7 positions)
■ Parks and Recreation Board (seven-13 positions)
■ Planning Commission (six positions) If a resident is appointed to the Planning Commission they may not serve on any other board, committee, commission or task force.
■ Rental Property Appeals Board (10 positions) Must include four residents who are not involved in the rental or real estate industry, two residents who are renters and four members who are representatives of the rental industry, whether they are real estate agents who lease to renters or man property, or owners of rental property.
■ Rosenberg Development Corporation (RDC) Board (2 positions)
■ Water/Wastewater Impact Fee Advisory Task Board (4 positions) Must include representatives from the real estate industry, development industry and a member of the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Citizens interested in serving in the positions may submit the application on the city’s website or contact City Secretary Danyel Swint at dswint@rosenbergtx.gov or deliver in person or via mail to City Secretary, 2110 Fourth St., Rosenberg, TX 77471.
All applications must be received by 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
City Council members will review the applications and may make position appointments at a City Council meeting in July.
Service on a City board, committee, commission or task force is a privilege and responsibility, which could involve a significant time commitment.
Citizens must pass a background check before they can serve and if appointed, are expected to attend meetings as scheduled and be an active participant.
