Members of the Rosenberg Development Corp. joined city leaders and community activists on We…
When he was campaigning for public office, Kevin Raines met up with Anthony Becerra Jr., son of the late Rosenberg businessman, city councilman and WWII veteran.
Anthony Jr. asked Raines if it was possible for the city to get some sort of shaded pavilion at the city park named after his father.
Raines said he would look into it.
After Raines was elected mayor in May 2021, he took the proposal to City Manager John Maresh, whose staff set about making Anthony’s dream a reality.
On June 21, the city, working in corroboration with the Rosenberg Development Corp., launched the project.
On Wednesday, six months later, Raines and Maresh, along with city council members, city staff, members of the Rosenberg Development Corp. and other community members, took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the new shaded pavilion at Becerra Park, located at 2000 Ave. A.
Maresh said the shaded pavilion cost about $60,000 and was paid for by the RDC, which gets its funding from sales tax.
Ted Garcia, president of the RDC, cut the ribbon.
“This is the kind of project the RDC likes to do,” Garcia said. “We like to give back to the community. You always hear that the RDC gets a lot of money, well, this is one of the ways we spend that money, by giving back to the community.”
Rosenberg Parks and Recreation Director David Junek said the pavilion can be rented for family gatherings and other occasions via the city’s website or at city hall.
The shaded pavilion has a concrete pad and 12 picnic tables.
Anthony Jr. was at the ceremony, and thanked Raines and the city staff and RDC for making the park more hospitable for visitors.
Former Rosenberg Mayor Lupe Uresti Cabello, Anthony Becerra Sr.’s niece, said her uncle — a well known community activist who always gave of his time, energy and money — would be proud of the new shaded pavilion and thankful to the city for helping make the park named in his honor such a wonderful place to visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.