Assistant City Manager Joyce Vasut stated that Rosenberg is poised to allocate $51.5 million for two bond projects without raising the tax rate during the Tuesday workshop on a potential Nov. 7 bond election.

The city staff will move forward in putting two bond projects for the November election following Tuesday’s meeting.

The ballot will include Proposition A, a $18.5 million bond for an Emergency Services Complex encompassing Fire Station No. 4, Fire Administration, and Emergency Operations Center.

Vasut emphasized the necessity of constructing these facilities, which will result in cost savings for the city in the long term.

“Fire Station No. 4 and fire administration are temporarily operating through lease agreements with Fort Bend County,” Vasut said. “These lease agreements have been in place for a while and they expire on Dec. 31, 2029. Although 2029 sounds like a long time away, there’s a lot that needs to be done before we lose that lease.”

Vasut further mentioned that the county had expressed no intention of renewing the lease and had even proposed voiding the agreement earlier.

She highlighted that the station’s presence is vital for maintaining a strong Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating and for assisting residents relocating to the southern and western parts of the city, which in turn would result in lower home insurance premiums.

