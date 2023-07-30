Assistant City Manager Joyce Vasut stated that Rosenberg is poised to allocate $51.5 million for two bond projects without raising the tax rate during the Tuesday workshop on a potential Nov. 7 bond election.
The city staff will move forward in putting two bond projects for the November election following Tuesday’s meeting.
The ballot will include Proposition A, a $18.5 million bond for an Emergency Services Complex encompassing Fire Station No. 4, Fire Administration, and Emergency Operations Center.
Vasut emphasized the necessity of constructing these facilities, which will result in cost savings for the city in the long term.
“Fire Station No. 4 and fire administration are temporarily operating through lease agreements with Fort Bend County,” Vasut said. “These lease agreements have been in place for a while and they expire on Dec. 31, 2029. Although 2029 sounds like a long time away, there’s a lot that needs to be done before we lose that lease.”
Vasut further mentioned that the county had expressed no intention of renewing the lease and had even proposed voiding the agreement earlier.
She highlighted that the station’s presence is vital for maintaining a strong Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating and for assisting residents relocating to the southern and western parts of the city, which in turn would result in lower home insurance premiums.
The second proposition on the proposed ballot is a $33 million bond to establish a public services complex. This proposed complex would consolidate fleet maintenance, public works, utilities, capital projects, building maintenance, parks, and city engineer functions in a centralized facility on Airport Avenue.
Vasut pointed out that many of these facilities have been in poor condition since 2015 and suffer from space limitations as the city’s population grows.
“We have a lot of needs for public services,” Vasut said. “They are spread out all around the city with these different facilities which are inefficient and ineffective for management. Moving to a more centralized location with the city will save wear and tear on heavy equipment and vehicles and save staff time from having to travel from the current facilities’ locations.”
Vasut stressed the urgency of acquiring the new facilities, and she praised Rosenberg’s sound financial management policies and proper financial planning, stating that there is no better time than now to take action.
“We have quite a bit of debt capacity,” Vasut said. “Assuming we pay off what we are set to pay out in the upcoming budget, this debt from the bond election with the interest rate our finance council thought would be a good number, the city is in a position to issue the $51.5 million bonds for these two projects and not increase the tax rate.”
Councilor Susan Eaton expressed a desire to use city funds to educate the public about the “pros and cons” of the propositions with flyers and pamphlets.
City bond counselor Marcus Deitz approved this approach as long as it does not advocate for or against a particular position.
The city can call for the election during the Aug. 9 meeting and will have until Aug. 21 to adopt the election ordinance to proceed.
The council will meet again on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at city hall, 2110 Fourth St.
Residents who cannot watch the meeting live can access a video replay on the RosenbergTXGov YouTube channel live stream.
