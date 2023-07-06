UPS drivers’ strike could slow delivery in Fort Bend County

Fort Bend County residents who shop online may have to wait longer for their packages to arrive in the future.

The UPS drivers’ union rejected UPS’s “best and final offer” on Wednesday.

“In fact, the union walked away from the table — there was too much distance between what the Teamsters Union demanded and what United Parcel Service was willing to offer,” said one driver who works out of the UPS Stafford facility.

The drivers’ union contract ends July 31.

On Aug. 1, union drivers will begin picketing in front of UPS facilities nationwide, including Stafford.

The Teamsters Union represents about 340,000 UPS drivers nationwide, including the drivers who deliver packages throughout Rosenberg and Richmond.

“UPS had a choice to make, and they have clearly chosen to go down the wrong road,” Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien announced after negotiations broke down on Wednesday.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.