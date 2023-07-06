UPS drivers’ strike could slow delivery in Fort Bend County

Fort Bend County residents who shop online may have to wait longer for their packages to arrive in the future.
The UPS drivers’ union rejected UPS’s “best and final offer” on Wednesday.
“In fact, the union walked away from the table — there was too much distance between what the Teamsters Union demanded and what United Parcel Service was willing to offer,” said one driver who works out of the UPS Stafford facility.
The drivers’ union contract ends July 31.
On Aug. 1, union drivers will begin picketing in front of UPS facilities nationwide, including Stafford.
The Teamsters Union represents about 340,000 UPS drivers nationwide, including the drivers who deliver packages throughout Rosenberg and Richmond.
“UPS had a choice to make, and they have clearly chosen to go down the wrong road,” Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien announced after negotiations broke down on Wednesday.
UPS condemned Teamsters for walking away from the bargaining table.
“We have not walked away, and the union has a responsibility to remain at the table,” UPS announced in a statement. “Refusing to negotiate, especially when the finish line is in sight, creates significant unease among employees and customers and threatens to disrupt the U.S. economy.”
Drivers are seeking higher pay and more full-time jobs, air conditioning for their package vans, removal of surveillance cameras on the package vans, and for employees, regardless of their tenure, to be paid the same wages for working the same job.
UPS said the technology used to monitor their drivers’ movements is for their safety, describing the devices as a “sensor” rather than a camera. The United States Postal Service and Fed Ex will pick up the slack created by the strike.
“But that will mean people will have to wait three or four weeks for packages that used to arrive overnight or within a couple of days,” said the UPS driver, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he feared reprisals.
“It will also mean that customers will have to pay more for items simply because of supply and demand.”
UPS delivers about 6% of packages and letters nationwide. The last time UPS workers went on strike was in 1997, and the two-week long walkout led to $850 million in company losses.
The company has grown since then due to online shopping.
