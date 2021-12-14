Washington, DC — Today, Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22) released a statement after filing for re-election in the race to represent Texas' 22nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Nehls is currently serving his first term in Congress as Representative for TX-22.
"Throughout my entire career, all I have known is public service. I enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve and proudly defended my country on multiple combat tours overseas. I spent the following years serving my community in a law enforcement capacity. Everyday, I stood with my brothers and sisters in blue and held the line to protect and serve Fort Bend County. As Representative of Texas' 22nd Congressional District, I have embarked on a new type of service: service to my country, my state, and my district."
"I am a public servant at heart. It has been the honor of a lifetime serving the constituents of TX-22 here in Washington, D.C. We have had good days and bad, we have had victories and defeats, but the fight is not over yet. That is why I am re-running to keep representing the good people of Texas' 22nd Congressional District. In Congress, I will be your voice in the fight to protect our freedoms and our values.”
