Kendleton businessman Todd Doucet filed the Texas Public Information Act request that led to Mayor Darryl Humphrey’s indictment.
Doucet, owner of the Lazy K RV Park in Kendleton said his water rates went from $100 per month to $700 per month in the fall of 2021.
“I couldn’t understand why my water rates went up as high as they did,” Doucet recalled. “I couldn’t help but wonder whether the city was broke. Does the city need the money that badly?”
Could be.
According to the credit card statements obtained by The Herald, Mayor Humphrey and the past and present city secretaries spent a considerable sum each month on dining out.
Only thing, Harris wasn't even working for the city when the card issued in her name was being swiped. She left the city in June 2019 but the card was being swiped through June 2020.
Over the three-year-period, the three cards were swiped to the amount of $6,627.54 at restaurants across the region.
Humphrey alone spent $2,970.26 dining out at taxpayers’ expense.
He rarely dined alone, the credit card statements revealed.
His credit card purchases included:
$58.37 at the Subway in East Bernard on Oct. 21, 2019.
$59.46 at Willie’s Grill & Icehouse in Sugar Land on Nov. 19, 2019
$123.85 at Firehouse Subs in Rosenberg on Jan. 9, 2020,
$37.33 at Bull Creek Cafe & Grill in Rosenberg on March 11, 2020
$99.83 at Dairy Queen in East Bernard on Aug. 15, 2020
$46.52 at Texas Roadhouse in Rosenberg on Sept. 28, 2020
$77.07 at Gringo’s Mexican Food Kitchen in Rosenberg on Dec. 3, 2020
$143.58 at La Casona Mexican Restaurant in Rosenberg on March 26, 2021
Humphrey often dined out more than once in a single day.
For instance, the “Darryl Humphrey Sr.” card was swiped at Subway in East Bernard ($66.60) on June 26, 2020 and then Dairy Queen in East Bernard ($14.70) on June 26, 2020.
Humphrey also often dined out multiple times each week.
For example, his card was swiped at Chick-Fil-A in Rosenberg ($39.01) on Feb. 22, 2021, and then at Hinze’s BBQ in Sealy ($33.56) the following day.
He made food purchases on April 24, April 26 and April 29 that same year.
The credit card statements provided did not include supporting documents, such as cash register receipts, which would show exactly how many people dined with the mayor, the time of day and whether alcohol was purchased.
The Herald has filed a Texas Public Information Request for those receipts.
GENEROUS TAXPAYERS
City Secretary Christina Flores was making $14 per hour when she started with the city in June 2020, but she didn’t have to spend a lot of her salary eating out and shopping for groceries or home goods because the taxpayers picked up much of the tab, according to the credit card statements.
Flores spent $1,614.65 dining out, most of the time with company, according to the credit card statements.
Flores rang up a mere $122.98 her first six months on the job, but during year two swiped her “Christina Flores” credit card 51 times at restaurants. In 2021, she cost taxpayers $744.42. The following year, she spent another $636.52 eating out.
On July 1, 2020, she treated someone to $61.68 worth of pizza at Simple Simon’s in East Bernard.
Like the mayor, Flores also made food purchases several times on the same day, and dined out numerous times in a single week — at taxpayer expense.
For instance, Flores visited Maria’s Eatery in East Bernard ($38.43) on March 1, 2022, Shipley’s Donuts in Rosenberg on March 2 ($12.45) and BJ’s Restaurant in Sugar Land ($50.34) on March 4.
She also visited convenience stores, thrift stores and grocery stores dozens if not hundreds of times over those years.
‘Nameless Card’
Whoever possessed the “Nameless Card” issued by the city, went to town as well, ringing up an additional $1,517.41 at restaurants, donut shops and assorted eateries over the three-year period.
Whether Mayor Humphrey or Flores possessed the card at the time of purchase is not spelled out on the credit card statements.
What is telling, though, is that whoever possessed the card also swiped it repeatedly month after month, year after year.
For example, Nameless Card was used at Wingstop in Rosenberg ($41.34) on Oct. 28, 2020, then at Snowflake Donuts in East Bernard ($20.40) on Oct. 29 and at Vincek’s Smokehouse ($27.89) in East Bernard on Oct. 30.
As with the mayor and city secretary, Nameless Card was very generous with taxpayer money, more often than not entertaining guests when dining out.
Nameless Card purchased $90.83 at Firehouse Subs in Rosenberg on Feb. 12, 2021, $155.87 at McAlister’s Restaurant in Rosenberg on May 13 of that same year, $203.66 at La Casona in Rosenberg on Sept. 2, 2021 and $130.69 at Pizza Hut in Rosenberg on Sept. 9, 2021.
“The city is not responsible for city employee meals at all!” council member Sherrie Schulze said when approached by The Herald for a comment. “They get paid and can buy their own meals.”
Here’s a look at exactly where and when the credit cards were used to purchase meals out over the past 42 months. The city only provided three months of debit card statements for the year 2019 and only a month a half of debit card receipts for 2023.
DH = Darryl Humphrey Sr.
CF = Christina Flores
VH = Veronica Harris
NC = Nameless Card
2019 debit card
statements
9/26/2019 Willie’s Grill & Icehouse (Sugar Land) — $51.64 (VH)
10/03/2019 La Casona Mexican Restaurant (Rosenberg) — $55.75 (VH)
10/09/2019 Willie’s Grill & Icehouse (Sugar Land) —$27.67 (VH)
10/10/2019 BJ’s Restaurant (Sugar Land) — $55.03 (VH)
10/11/2019 La Casona Mexican Restaurant (Rosenberg) — $49.25 (VH)
10/21/2019 Subway (East Bernard) — $58.37 (DH)
10/23/2019 Luby’s Cafeteria (Katy) — $21.09 (DH)
10/26/2019 Pappa’s BBQ (Houston) — $25.33 (DH)
10/29/2019 Whataburger restaurant (Rosenberg) — $16.97 (DH)
10/30/2019 Baytown Seafood (Richmond) — $17.85 (DH)
11/04 9er’s Grill (Wharton) — $23.79 (DH)
11/05/2019 Cheddar’s Grill (Sugar Land) — $25.74 (DH)
11/07/2019 Shipley’s Donuts (Rosenberg) — $39.92 (DH)
11/07/2019 Willie’s Grill & Icehouse (Sugar Land) — $30.59 (DH)
11/12/2019 Willie’s Grill & Icehouse (Sugar Land) —59.46 (DH)
11/14/2019 Subway (East Bernard) — $53.92 (VH)
11/19/2019 Willie’s Grill & Icehouse (Sugar Land) — $29.83 (DH)
12/03/2019 Baytown Seafood Restaurant (Richmond) — $35.29 (DH)
12/13/2019 Subway (East Bernard) — $53.92 (VH)
12/18/2019 Baytown Seafood Restaurant (Richmond) —$28.12 (DH)
12/28/2019 La Madeleine (Sugar Land) — $35.20 (VH)
TOTAL $794.73
(DH) $412.35
(VH) $382.38
2020 debit card
statements
1/09/2020 Firehouse Subs (Rosenberg) — $123.85 (DH)
1/29/2020 Vincek’s Smokehouse (East Bernard) — $8.12 (VH)
1/29/2020 Willie’s Grill & Icehouse (Sugar Land) — $33.07 (DH)
2/05/2020 Baytown Seafood Restaurant (Richmond) — $30.83 (DH)
2/11/2020 Bull Creek Cafe & Grill (Rosenberg) — $27.33 (DH)
2/14/2020 Subway (East Bernard) — $67.71 (DH)
2/24/2020 Shipley’s Donuts (Rosenberg) — $26.43 (DH)
3/04/2020 Willie’s Grill & Icehouse (Sugar Land) — $40.80 (DH)
3/05/2020 — Alicia’s Mexican Grille (Richmond) — $64.96 (VH)
3/27/2020 Pier 36 Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar (Richmond) — $69.76 (VH)
6/04/2020 Subway (East Bernard) — $55.88 (DH)
6/11/2020 Subway (East Bernard) — $60.97 (DH)
6/26/2020 Subway (East Bernard) — $66.60 (DH)
6/26/2020 Dairy Queen (East Bernard) — $14.70 (DH)
7/08/2020 Salata (Rosenberg) — $51.96 (DH)
7/10/2020 Subway (Rosenberg) — $63.89 (NC)
7/11/2020 Taqueria Little Mexico Restaurant (Rosenberg) — $17.80 (CF)
7/16/2020 Salata (Rosenberg)— $61.70 (DH)
7/17/2020 Buena Vista Mexican Restaurant (Rosenberg) — $61.92 (DH)
8/05/2020 Willie’s Grill & Ice House (Sugar Land) — $50.03 (DH)
8/12/2020 Subway (Rosenberg) — $61.27 (NC)
8/15/2020 Dairy Queen (East Bernard) — $99.83 (DH)
8/31/2020 — Willie’s Grill & Icehouse (Sugar Land) — $59.23 (DH)
9/11/2020 Salata (Rosenberg) — $22.73 (DH)
9/28/2020 Texas Roadhouse (Rosenberg) — $46.52 (DH)
10/07/2020 Sofie Foods (Rosenberg — $25.00 (NC)
10/22/2020 Salata (Rosenberg) — $42.15 (DH)
10/28/2020 Wingstop (Rosenberg) — $41.34 (NC)
10/29/2020 Snowflake Donuts (East Bernard) — $20.40 (NC)
10/30/2020 Vincek’s Smokehouse (East Bernard) — $27.89 (NC)
10/30/2020 Salata (Rosenberg) — $29.16 (DH)
11/09/2020 Salata (Rosenberg) — $28.14 (DH)
11/19/2020 Willie’s Grill & Icehouse (Sugar Land) — $28.11 (CF)
12/01/2020 Bullrito’s (Rosenberg) —$57.38 (DH)
12/02/2020 Uncle Charlie’s Home Cooking (El Campo) — $38.81 (DH)
12/03/2020 Gringo’s Mexican Food Kitchen (Rosenberg) — $77.07 (CF)
12/10/2020 Simple Simon’s Pizza (East Bernard) — $123.27 (NC)
12/14/2020 Dairy Queen (East Bernard) — $24.98 (NC)
12/14/2020 Dairy Queen (East Bernard) — $5.41 (NC)
12/17/2020 Salata (Rosenberg) — $34.64 (DH)
TOTAL $1,891.64
(DH) $1,232.37
(VH) $142.84
(CF) $122.98
(NC) $393.45
2021 debit card
statements
1/29/2021 Perry’s Steakhouse (Frisco) — $102.81 (CF)
1/22/2021 Firehouse Subs (Rosenberg) — $75.27 (DH)
1/25/2021 Shipley (Rosenberg) — $20.73 (DH)
2/01/2021 Salata (Rosenberg) —$64.34 (DH)
2/04/2021 Salata (Rosenberg) —$35.12 (DH)
2/12/2021 Firehouse Subs (Rosenberg) — $90.83 (NC)
2/22/2021 Chick-Fil-A (Rosenberg) — $39.01 (DH)
2/23/2023 Hinze’s BBQ (Sealy) — $33.56 (DH)
3/03/2021 Firehouse Subs (Rosenberg) — $62.28 (NC)
3/10/2021 Schulze’s BBQ (Rosenberg) — $35.19 (DH)
3/12/2021 Fort Bend Donuts — $28.99 (CF)
3/24/2021 Salata (Rosenberg) — $84.98 (DH)
3/26/2021 La Casona Mexican Food Restaurant (Rosenberg) — $143.58 (CF)
4/08/2021 La Casona Mexican Restaurant (Rosenberg) — $77.44 (DH)
4/24/2021 Shipley’s Donuts (Rosenberg) — $32.67 (DH)
4/26/2022 Salata (Rosenberg) — $31.33 (DH)
4/29/2021 La Casona Mexican Restaurant (Rosenberg) — $113.73 (DH)
4/30/2021 McAlister’s Restaurant (Rosenberg) — $31.45 (NC)
5/09/2021 Subway — $28.31 (CF)
5/10/2021 Salata (Rosenberg) — $57.85 (DH)
5/12/2021 Shipley’s Donuts (Rosenberg) — $15.92 (CF)
5/13/2021 McAlister’s Restaurant (Rosenberg) — $155.87 (NC)
5/22/2021 Subway (East Bernard) — $27.24 (DH)
5/25/2021 Reyna’s Cafe (Hungerford) — $45.73 (NC)
5/26/2021 Cracker Barrel (Rosenberg) — $35.23 (CF)
6/7/2021 9er’s Grill (Wharton) — $21.63 (DH)
6/7/2021 Snowflake Donuts (East Bernard) — $9.00 (DH)
6/16/2021 Baytown Seafood (Richmond) — $36.37 (DH)
6/28/2021 9er’s Grill (Wharton) — $24.87 (DH)
7/01/2020 Simple Simon’s Pizza (East Bernard) — $61.68 (CF)
7/15/2021 Baytown Seafood (Richmond) — $36.77 (DH)
8/04/2021 Sandy McGee’s Restaurant (Richmond) — $33.01 (NC)
8/07/2021 Snowflake Donut (East Bernard) — $27.70 (DH)
8/09 2021 Salata (Rosenberg) — $43.30 (DH)
8/11/2021 Smoothie King (Rosenberg) — $15.03 (NC)
8/23/2021 Dairy Queen (East Bernard) — $17.30 (CF)
8/25/2021 Vincek’s Smokehouse (East Bernard) — $21.54 (CF)
8/30. 2021 McDonald’s (East Bernard) — $19.09 (CF)
9/02/2021 La Casona (Rosenberg) — $203.66 (NC)
9/02/2021 Bayou Boys Poboys (Needville) — $40.57 (NC)
9/08/2021 Vincek’s Smokehouse (East Bernard) — $32.19 (CF)
9/09/2021 Pizza Hut —$130.69 (NC)
9/20/2021 Wingstop (Rosenberg) — $26.82 (CF)
9/29/2021 Vincek’s Smokehouse (East Bernard) — $25.02 (CF)
10/07/2021 Saltgrass Steakhouse (Houston) — $75.70 (CF)
10/21/2021 Witt Pitt BBQ (Rosenberg) — $25.98 (CF)
10/25/2021 Simple Simon’s Pizza (East Bernard) — $44.41 (CF)
11/09/2021 Chismosas Taco House (Rosenberg) —$31.93 (CF)
11/10/2021 Dippin’ Donuts (Rosenberg) — $14.45 (CF)
11/12/2021 Vincek’s Smokehouse $23.47 (CF)
12/29/2021 Salata (Rosenberg) — $51.06 (DH)
TOTAL $2,562.70
(DH) $979.16
(CF) $774.42
(NC) $809.12
2022 debit card
statements
1/11/2022 Whataburger (Rosenberg) — $16.43 (CF)
1/20/2022 La Ideal Bakery (Rosenberg) — $23.39 (CF)
2/21/2022 Golden Chicken (Wharton) — $29.41 (CF)
2/24/2022 Fort Bend Donuts (Richmond) — $12.60 (CF)
3/01/2022 Maria’s Eatery (East Bernard) — $38.43 (CF)
3/02/2022 Shipley Donuts (Rosenberg) — $12.45 (CF)
3/04/2022 BJ’s Restaurant (Sugar Land) — $50.34 (CF)
3/23/2022 Chick-Fil-A (Rosenberg) $23.91 (CF)
3/28/2022 Chick-Fil-A (Rosenberg) — $26.37 (CF)
4/12/2022 Starbuck’s (Rosenberg) — $5.14 (CF)
5/10/2022 Snowflake Donuts (East Bernard) — $22.80 (CF)
5/17/2022 Subway (Rosenberg) — $74.16 (CF)`
8/06/2022 Simple Simon’s Pizza (East Bernard) — $81.88 (CF)
9/08/2022 Baytown Seafood (Richmond) — $77.28 (DH)
9/10/2022 Snowflake Donuts (East Bernard) — $46.00 (DH)
9/27/2022 McAlister’s Restaurant (Rosenberg) — $35.06 (NC)
10/07/2022 Boudro’s Restaurant (San Antonio) — $52.76 (CF)
10/20/2022 La Casona Mexican Restaurant (Rosenberg) — $40.05 (DH)
10/24/2022 Salata (Rosenberg) — $34.05 (NC)
11/04/2022 Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen (Rosenberg) — $27.35 (CF)
11/17/2022 Raising Cane’s Chicken Restaurant (Sugar Land) — $24.24 (DH)
12/10/2022 La Casona Mexican Restaurant (Rosenberg) —$37.29 (CF)
12/10/2022 Domino’s Pizza (Rosenberg) — $174.75 (NC)
12/12/2021 9er’s Grill (Wharton) — $28.60 (DH)
12/15/2021 Hinze’s Country Kitchen (Wharton) — $47.42 (DH)
12/19/2022 Sonic Drive-In (East Bernard) —$11.45 (NC)
12/30/2022 The Cafe At Brookwood (Brookshire) — $101.81(CF)
12/30/2022 Hop-A-Long’s Jamaican Grill (Rosenberg) — $54.13 (DH)
TOTAL $1,209.55
(DH) $317.72
(CF) $636.52
(NC) $255.31
2023 debit card
statements
01/05/2023 Edible Arrangements —$59.53 (NC)
01/19/2023 Willie’s Grill & Icehouse (Sugar Land) — $28.66 (DH)
2/02/2023 La Casona Mexican Restaurant (Rosenberg) — $49.92 (CF)
2/13/2022 Marsala’s Italian Grill (Humble TX) — $20.78 (CF)
2/14/2023 Subway (Humble TX) — $10.03 (CF)
TOTAL $168.92
(DH) $28.66
(CF) $80.73
(NC) $59.53
GRAND TOTAL $6,627.54
(DH) $2,970.26
(VH) $525.22
(CF) $1,614.65
(NC) $1,517.41
