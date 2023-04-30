FIRST OF A MULTI-PART SERIES

(Story changed to reflect that former city secretary Veronica Harris left city employment in June 2019)

Kendleton resident Rachel White stood before city council earlier this month and asked when the city would get around to resurfacing the street in front of her house.

“The road I live on has had potholes in it since I moved into my home (20 years ago),” White said. “Why is it that my subdivision gets dirt filled in potholes for years and not a repaved road?”

One reason why streets may have gone unpaved year after year: The mayor and city secretary have spent tens of thousands of tax dollars dining out, buying groceries and shopping online over the past three years, city credit card statements reveal.

Between September 2019 and February 2023 — the only years in which statements were provided to The Herald — Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr. and city secretaries Veronica Harris and Christina Flores swiped their city-issued credit cards dozens of times each month, racking up $116,085.39 in purchases.

Only, Harris had left the city in June 2019, which means someone at city hall swiped her card for an entire year after she left.

