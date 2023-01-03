AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott announced 152 Jobs and Education for Texans grants totaling over $54 million have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission to public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools across the state.
These grants will be used to purchase necessary equipment to establish or expand career and technical education programs that offer Texas students the opportunity to earn a license, certificate, or post-secondary degree in fields such as nursing, welding, automotive repair, and dentistry.
“Texas continues to cultivate a highly-skilled, diverse workforce through major investments in career and technical education training programs for our students,” Abbott said. “Through this over $54 million in job training grants, more Texans will have the opportunity to pursue good-paying jobs in high-demand careers across the state. Texas is the land of economic opportunity, and I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their ongoing efforts to ensure that our students can grow and thrive in our state’s booming economy.”
