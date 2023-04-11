AUSTIN — The Texas Senate has passed a bill that will ban children’s expose to drag shows in the state. Senate Bill 12, authored by Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Tyler, prohibits sexualized performances and drag shows in the presence of a minor.
“It is shocking to me that any parent would allow their young child to be sexualized by drag shows,” said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. “Children, who cannot make decisions on their own, must be protected from these sexually-oriented drag shows now occurring more and more in front of them. I selected SB 12 to be a top priority of mine because someone must fight back against the radical Left’s degradation of our society and values. I will not allow Texas children to be sexualized and scarred for life by harmful drag performances.”
