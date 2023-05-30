Capitol Highlights

The Texas House voted overwhelmingly to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton Saturday, only the third time in the state’s history that has occurred.

The Austin American-Statesman and numerous news outlets reported the chamber voted 121-23 to remove Paxton, 60, from office while he awaits a trial in the Senate during a special session yet to be called.

Last week a House investigations committee heard evidence from investigators and sent 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton.

The evidence presented by investigators against Paxton included a 2015 state securities case, an ongoing federal probe into his connection with campaign donor Nate Paul, an Austin real estate developer, and an extramarital affair he tried to conceal from his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, R-Allen.

Adding to Paxton’s legal woes, a $3.3 million settlement with some of his former employees who were whistleblowers fell apart after the House refused to approve paying it with taxpayer money. The case remains pending.

Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, chair of the investigations committee, in closing remarks Saturday urged House members to vote in favor of impeachment.

“The evidence is substantial. It is alarming, and it is unnerving,” he said.

