Grand opening

Fulshear Mayor Aaron Groff also attended the ribbon cutting of Texas Children’s Pediatrics branch location in Fulshear on Friday and, along with Texas Children’s administrators, gave brief remarks to the gathered families. He presented a proclamation from the city of Fulshear noting Friday, Sept. 30, as “Texas Children’s Pediatrics Day” on behalf of the city of Fulshear. Fulshear Council members Sarah Johnson, Jason Knape, Debra Cates and District Director for Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, Paula Gibson, attended the event.

Recognizing the need for specialized pediatric care in northwest Fort Bend County, Texas Children’s Pediatrics today celebrated the launch of its new practice in Fulshear with a ribbon cutting for the community.

The new clinic, which opened Sept. 13, is the 64th Texas Children’s Pediatrics location, with 50 residing in Houston, 13 in Austin, and one in College Station.

The event attracted patient families and hospital leaders, including Michelle Riley-Brown, Executive Vice President and President of Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus and Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands; Daniel Gollins, President of Texas Children’s Pediatrics; Dr. Stan Spinner, Chief Medical Officer of Texas Children’s Pediatrics and Texas Children’s Urgent Care; and the physician leader of Texas Children’s Pediatrics-Fulshear, Dr. Alexander Gonzalez.

Fulshear Mayor Aaron Groff also attended the ribbon cutting and, along with Texas Children’s administrators, gave brief remarks to the gathered families. He presented a proclamation from the city of Fulshear noting Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 as “Texas Children’s Pediatrics Day” on behalf of the city of Fulshear. Fulshear Councilmembers Sarah Johnson, Jason Knape, Debra Cates and District Director for Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, Paula Gibson, attended the event.

“The journey to get here has been amazing and as we prepared to open this location, we made every decision knowing that Fulshear is one of the fastest-growing communities in our area,” said Wallace. “We knew the families in this community would need access to high-quality pediatric care and all of us at Texas Children’s have promised to deliver just that.”

Texas Children’s Pediatrics-Fulshear — located at 6623 W. Cross Creek Bend Lane — provides convenient, high-quality pediatric care for all children, from birth through 18 years of age. Pediatrician Dr. Christopher Neumann joins Gonzalez in treating patients at this clinic.

“We are thrilled to extend the exceptional care of Texas Children’s Pediatrics to Fulshear and surrounding cities, including Sealy and Columbus, where specialized pediatric services are in great demand,” said Gollins. “Dr. Gonzalez has been a trusted, beloved pediatrician at Texas Children’s Pediatrics for more than a decade. His patients — both old and new — are in wonderful hands as he launches our historic 50th practice in the Greater Houston region.”

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.