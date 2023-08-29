Capitol Highlights

The agency that operates the power grid for much of the state asked Texans to conserve energy use several times last week as the grid was beset with high demand and low wind-power generation, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has asked electric users to reduce energy use as the state continues to face a tenacious heat wave.

Demand on the grid operated by ERCOT has record levels 10 times this summer. The system has held up to the strain to this point. Any outages across the state have been local and caused by other reasons other than demand on the grid, such as downed power lines or blown transformers.

ERCOT is calling on large electric customers to voluntarily cut consumption during peak periods and is working with out-of-state power operators to secure additional power generation capacity.

In addition, two “virtual power plants” are now able to provide power to the grid, according to the Public Utility Commission of Texas. According to the PUC, “The pilot project tests how consumer-owned, small energy devices, such as battery energy storage systems, backup generators, and controllable Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers, can be virtually aggregated and participate as a resource in the wholesale electricity market, strengthening grid reliability.”

The two pilot projects underway involve Tesla customers who have electric storage systems in their homes and have agreed to sell their surplus power in the ERCOT market.

