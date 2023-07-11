Fifty violent offenders and gang members who thought they could commit crimes in Fort Bend County, or commit the crimes elsewhere but hide out here, thought wrong.
They were arrested in May as part of Operation Hawthorn, a multi-agency warrant round-up that included the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office and the US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force.
“All of this is done in an effort to keep our communities safe,” Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton told reporters at a press conference on Monday morning. “We in Fort Bend County believe in setting the tone that we won’t tolerate crime in our communities.”
The task force served 80 felony arrest warrants, which resulted in 50 arrests, including seven gang members, as well as seizure of firearms and a small amount of marijuana and about $10,000 cash.
Some of the offenders had multiple warrants for their arrest, authorities explained.
T. Michael O’Connor, U.S. marshal for the Southern District, said people associated organized crime will operate wherever and whenever they believe they can find safe haven.
Likewise, law enforcement is willing to go anywhere, anytime to capture lawbreakers or fugitives, he said.
“Law enforcement wants the criminal element to understand that we are predictably unpredictable,” said O’Connor, who served as sheriff for four terms in rural Victoria County.
“We will come get you, no matter where you are, no matter what you’re doing. You are not going to be a predator in our communities. If the crime happens here, and they leave, we will track them down.”
O’Connor said his office is always willing to support operations in rural counties and communities.
When he was appointed to the U.S. Marshal’s Service in February 2020 by then-President Donald Trump, he understood the importance of not only supporting the major metropolitan areas but also rural areas, such as Fort Bend County.
Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan agreed, and said Operation Hawthorn succeeded because it was “a force multiplier.”
“We reached out to other agencies...(and they all agreed), “this is something that could take violent of fenders off our streets,” he said. “Criminals don’t just stay in one ZIP code, they move around to avoid law enforcement, so we have to do the same thing. We have to stay one step ahead of them. Law enforcement is coming together all across the U.S. to bring down crime.”
Mark Hanna, chief prosecutor of the special crimes division with the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, warned fugitives and would-be criminals to expect future collaborations between law enforcement agencies in the future.
“These operations are going to continue,” Hanna said. “We are going to have more of these. So if we have fugitives here in Fort Bend County and we get warrants (for their arrest), we are going to go find them.”
Fort Bend County DA investigator Damaris Arce said some of the warrants were issued by Fort Bend County judges but some of the offenders were living out of the county or out of state. Yet others were wanted in other counties or states and living in Fort Bend County, she noted.
The Marshal’s service picked up one wanted fugitive in North Carolina.
She said the individuals were wanted on charges ranging from aggravated assaults to crimes against children to narcotics and firearm charges and murder.
Five out of state fugitives were in Fort Bend County at the time of their arrest, she said.
“Fort Bend County is not a safe haven,” she warned criminals. “If you’re from out of state, out of county, and you’re coming here to hide, (you’ll find it’s) not a safe haven,” she said.
