Dangerous people taken off the streets

Damaris Arce, an investigator for the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, said five out-of-state offenders were arrested in Fort Bend County during the warrant round-up in May. Fifty indidivuals were arrested on felony offenses.

 HERALD PHOTO BY SCOTT REESE WILLEY

Fifty violent offenders and gang members who thought they could commit crimes in Fort Bend County, or commit the crimes elsewhere but hide out here, thought wrong.

They were arrested in May as part of Operation Hawthorn, a multi-agency warrant round-up that included the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office and the US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force.

“All of this is done in an effort to keep our communities safe,” Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton told reporters at a press conference on Monday morning. “We in Fort Bend County believe in setting the tone that we won’t tolerate crime in our communities.”

The task force served 80 felony arrest warrants, which resulted in 50 arrests, including seven gang members, as well as seizure of firearms and a small amount of marijuana and about $10,000 cash.

Some of the offenders had multiple warrants for their arrest, authorities explained.

T. Michael O’Connor, U.S. marshal for the Southern District, said people associated organized crime will operate wherever and whenever they believe they can find safe haven.

Likewise, law enforcement is willing to go anywhere, anytime to capture lawbreakers or fugitives, he said.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.