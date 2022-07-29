The Fort Bend County Narcotics Task Force arrested Terrance Kenyatta Potlow, 24, and Aliyah Desiree Romero, 19, on multiple charges in connection to narcotics and weapons found at a Fort Bend County residence.
On Monday, July 25, 2022 the Narcotics Task Force conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 7800 block of Heather Harvest Way in Richmond, Texas. The search resulted in the recovery of over 1,000 tablets of Fentanyl, 100 grams of marijuana, an AK-47 assault rifle, and a semi-automatic handgun.
Potlow has been charged with multiple felony, state jail felony, and misdemeanor level offenses including the Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and two counts of Unlawful Carrying of Weapon.
Romero has been charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, a third-degree felony.
Potlow and Romero are currently in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail. Potlow’s combined bond is set at $137,500. Romero’s bond is set at $2,500.
“We applaud the Narcotics Task Force for taking these guns and drugs off our Fort Bend streets,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan. “Every recovery is a success to make our communities a safer place.”
The Narcotics Task Force is a Houston High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) initiative.
