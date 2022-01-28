Stephanie Adelaida Olivares
Gabrielle Lynn Bennight
Two women accused of assaulting and robbing a good Samaritan who tried to help them have been captured at the Texas-Mexico border, authorities reported Friday.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office has taken custody of the two suspects, Gabrielle Lynn Bennight, 21, and Stephanie Adelaida Olivares, 27, on a charge of aggravated robbery of a Richmond-area resident.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call in the 14000 block of Tierra Ridge on Dec. 20 in regard to a report of an aggravated robbery.
“The woman victim believed both suspects to be homeless and offered to help by allowing them to stay on her property,” a sheriff’s office spokeswoman told The Herald.
“The suspects assaulted the victim and stole property and the victim’s vehicle before fleeing the scene.”
The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported by Life Flight to a local hospital.
Sheriff’s detectives with the robbery-homicide unit traveled to various locations in south Texas recovering stolen property while searching for the suspects.
With the assistance of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the two suspects were apprehended at the Texas-Mexico border.
Both women, who are now in the custody of the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and remain in the Fort Bend County jail, are charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison.
Their bonds have been set at $100,000.
“While our detectives were able to recover the victim’s property, this could have resulted in a far more serious outcome,” said Sheriff Eric Fagan.
“I remind our citizens to avoid opening your doors to strangers. If you feel your surroundings are unsafe, call local law enforcement.”
