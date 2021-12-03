On Friday, November 19, 2021, at approximately 8:36am, Rosenberg Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 900 block of Avenue E, Rosenberg, Fort Bend County, Texas. Officers arrived and found a male subject (19YOA) at a residence that had sustained 2 gunshot wounds. The male victim was transported via air ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center. The male victim was unable to provide suspect information to the responding officers. Rosenberg Police Officers and Detectives began an extensive investigation which led to the identity of the alleged shooting suspect identified as Eddie Weh (20 YOA) which resides in the Mission Bend area of Fort Bend County. Preliminary information suggests the shooting was a result of an illegal narcotics transaction.
While investigating this incident, Detectives learned Eddie Weh was currently under the supervision of Fort Bend County Probation for previous offenses. A review of Eddie Weh’s criminal history describes previous arrests for the alleged offenses of Aggravated Robbery, Delivery of Marijuana, Robbery, and Unlawful Restraint. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Eddie Weh for the alleged offenses of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Deadly Conduct. The arrest warrant was signed by the Honorable Stuti Patel out of the 240th District Court in Fort Bend County, issuing no bond. On Thursday, December 2nd, 2021, Rosenberg Police Detectives arrested Eddie Weh for the above mentioned warrant without incident. Eddie Weh is being held in the Fort Bend County Jail with no bond.
There is no place for violence in this community, I am extremely grateful for the diligence of the Rosenberg Police Detectives that connected the dots in the case, leading to the identity of Eddie Weh. I am also thankful we are able to report the victim recovered after receiving medical attention and was released from the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.