Surendran defeats Fraley in judge’s race

Attorney Edward Krenek, a Republican, will face Democrat Surendran K. Pattel in the November general election. One will become the next judge of the 240th Judicial District Court, which Frank J. Fraley presently holds. Fraley, who is completing his first term of office, was defeated Tuesday, gathering 15,689 votes, or 44.97% of the 34,886 votes cast in the race. Pattel drew 19,197 votes, or 55.03%. Krenek was unopposed in Tuesday’s election.
